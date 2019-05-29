I need the names and addresses of every ColourPop employee in product development, stat. No, I don't plan on stalking or blackmailing them — I just feel in my soul that I need to send them all personalized thank-you notes for constantly creating such fire new products. They work so hard and are always churning out something new, and they've got me wondering when the ColourPop Blush and Highlighter Stix drop so I can give the brand the last of my money in order to snag them. I'm obsessed, and they look amazing. It's already a No Regrets situation.

You might not know this about me, and that's on you, but I just so happen to be big on cream products. I used to shy away from them, scared they'd emphasize certain oily areas on my combination skin complexion, but now that I've learned how to properly use them, I'll never go back to powders. Creamy highlighters, blushes, and bronzers are more blendable and natural, and the finish gives a glow-from-within that powders can rarely imitate, so when I heard ColourPop were releasing cream sticks, my heart literally stopped. Post-CPR, I'm ready to talk details on the new drop, because the products couldn't be more gorgeous.

I have never been so thrilled about a ColourPop drop, and I own practically everything they make. The Stix will come in 18 blush shades and 8 blinding highlighter options, and retail for $8 apiece. The formula will have hydrating Vitamin E, and can be built up to look as ~bold~ as you'd like.

If you plan on buying a bunch, there are some trios for sale as well, which will retail at $22 for two Blush Stix and one Lite Stix. The Call Me Big Poppy Bundle includes the Blush Stix in "Under Pressure" and Aloha," as well as the Lite Stix in "Bullz Eye." The Peony For Your Thoughts Bundle features Blush Stix "Flamenco" and "Mini Me," along with Lite Stix "Urth." The Rose To The Top Bundle consists of "Roosevelt" and "Invite Only" Blush Stix and "Acting Up" Lite Stix. The Moonlight & Magnolias Bundle (Sorry, can I interrupt to say how cute these names are?) features Blush Stix in "25/8" and "Hooked," as well as Lite Six in "Star Brite." Last but not least, the I Orchid You Not Bundle contains Blush Stix in "Pretty Thing" and "Cool It," plus a Lite Stix in "Flying High."

Okay, so let's talk launch date. All the Blush Stix and Lite Stix will go live on the ColourPop website on May 30, so start figuring out your faves, beause they'll definitely sell out fast. Summer is the best time to opt for cream formula products, and thanks to ColourPop, my seasonal beauty regime is about to get a few new beautiful additions.