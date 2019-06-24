On the Fourth of July, Americans across the nation celebrate the United States' Independence Day by going to the beach, hosting barbecues, or just relaxing at home. However, there's one festivity that's nearly synonymous with the Fourth of July at this point, and that's setting off fireworks. While all of us get ready to enjoy some much needed rest and relaxation during the holiday, you might be wondering what's Trump doing for Fourth of July 2019? Rumor has it, he's planning quite the show.

On Monday, June 24, The Hill reported that President Donald Trump plans to unleash the longest and largest firework display in White House history during his Salute to America event on July 4. The information was confirmed by Mike Litterst, spokesman for the National Park Service’s Washington sites, who told The Hill that attendees can expect one of the most impressive firework shows ever held in the United States. "We’re gearing up for what I think we can safely say without hyperbole is going to be the biggest fireworks show that D.C. has seen," Litterst told The Hill.

In order to prepare for the show, Litterst stated that the U.S. Department of the Interior will expand public access to Washington D.C.'s National Mall so more people can attend, and experience a "one of a kind music and air power experience." In addition to the first round of fireworks, there will also be a second 20-minute firework display that follows.

The White House/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The fireworks aren't set to kick off until around 9 p.m. ET, but before that, President Trump will address the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial. Although it hasn't been confirmed the exact time he'll be speaking, The Washington Post predicts it will be sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET. Following the news that Trump will speak at the Lincoln Memorial, some critics claimed that the holiday celebration might turn into a campaign rally for Trump's reelection. However, only will time will tell to see how it turns out.

The president has drawn criticism for his plan to make a speech at the event, with some believing that it will turn the traditionally nonpartisan event into a political rally. "He can’t resist injecting partisan politics into the most nonpartisan sacred American holiday there is: the Fourth of July,” Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-Virginia) told The New York Times. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the criticism.

In addition to the fireworks, musical performances by songwriter Carole King, singer Vanessa Williams and the National Symphony Orchestra are also on the roster for the event.

Even though the firework display will certainly be an enjoyable affair for audiences, it could come at a hefty price tag. Plus, expanding public access might need more security which would up the cost. According to reports, Trump has been criticized by city officials for not paying security dues during the 2016 presidential election. On June 13, NBC News reported that 10 city governments claim they are still waiting for Trump to pay security invoices they've sent to the president's campaign team relating to political rallies. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump 2020 campaign for comment on the reports, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Alex Edelman/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Whether you'll be enjoying the impressive firework displays in D.C., or soaking up air conditioning in the comfort of your own home, savor this day off and honor the federal holiday. Happy Independence Day, everyone!