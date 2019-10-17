Wedding season may have come to an end with the arrival of fall, but what that really means is that wedding planning season is upon us. And believe me, the more time you have to plan and start saving some money for the big day, the better, because it’s amazing how quickly wedding expenses can add up. When the time comes to start organizing your budget, chances are you'll wonder what’s the most expensive part of a wedding? And you won't be alone, which is why a bride to be recently asked the married (or soon-to-be-married) folks on the WeddingWire forums what they spent the most on in their wedding and, honestly, their answers surprised me.

If you're guessing the biggest cost was the dress, flowers, or photographers, think again. The biggest wedding expenses really come down to where you get married and how generous of a host you plan to be at your reception. The memories of your special day may be priceless, but that open bar, it'll cost ya. There's a good chance when you hear how much these weddings cost, even the ones that are fairly economical, you may be tempted to start trimming your guest list. Here's what 10 brides said the majority of their wedding budget went.

The Venue IVASHstudio/Shutterstock Turns out where you decide to hold your ceremony may have the biggest impact on your overall wedding expenses. Venue (including food, alcohol, and linens for 21 guests) and photog are tied right at just a little over 4k each. — u/bobbileighba Venue (same for reception and ceremony) 4500, Flowers 3000, Photographer 2500, Dress 2000, Catering 1800 Those are all of our major expenses! I kept decor cheap, we're doing slacks and ties for the guys instead of tuxedos, and we're having a friend do videography. The venue was definitely the expense I thought I could get lower but they were way more expensive than I thought! — u/Taryn In ranking order: Venue : $5,900 Dress: ~$3,000 (after alterations, veil, etc) Catering for 65 people. : $2,900 (Small, backwoods caterer & owner of our venue, unbelievable prices and heaping plates of delicious food) Everything else added made a grand total of about 20k-ish. — u/Kiersten So far, our biggest expense has been our venue. It came in at $8,000. I was expecting our catering to be outrageous for 300 people, but we got an amazing deal at $10 per plate, so that was a huge relief. I believe that's our second biggest expense and then photographer will come in third. Everything has been a lot more doable than expected, so this planning has been a breeze. — u/SB Our semi-all-inclusive venue will cost us around $20k. ETA: includes set up, clean up, 2 DJs, bartenders, mixers, catering (including dessert), decorations, DOC — u/Mrs. H Definitely the bill for the venue/food and drink! The total bill to the venue was about $26k and that included the venue space rentals for ceremony and reception, all food and drinks, as well as the room decor for both spaces, and DOC. We hosted about 125 people. — u/Kristin