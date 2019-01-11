If you're anything like me, you've probably stood aimlessly in the middle of the sparkling wine aisle at the liquor store on too many occasions. Whenever I'm in that situation, I'm usually debating between champagne and prosecco. I mean, what's the difference between champagne and prosecco, anyway? Both are bubbly, both are delicious, and both are (somewhat) affordable. After 10 minutes of weighing the pros and cons of each bottle, I usually end up opting for whatever is the cheapest. Isn't that always the case?

Anyway, one of my New Year's resolutions is to understand the differences between the two so I can make a quick and educated decision during my next bubbly run. Before doing research, I knew one thing from experience: Champagne was almost always more expensive than prosecco. Therefore, I usually opted for the latter during my liquor store runs. Still, I wanted to know more about what caused that price difference, and why people choose one over the other. Did it have to do with the grapes that were used to make each bottle? Or, did it have to do with the wine-making process? Believe it or not, both factors are involved, and they help differentiate one from the other.