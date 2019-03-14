Tayshia put everything on the line during this past season of The Bachelor. From daredevil adventures like bungee jumping and skydiving, to giving Colton her heart as she fell in love with him, Tayshia took some real leaps of faith. It didn't work out for Colton and her in the end, but that doesn't mean fans need to send the pints of ice cream and other breakup comfort foods her way. What's Tayshia doing after The Bachelor? She's simply living her best life.

But before Tayshia got to her happy post-Bachelor state of mind, her breakup with Colton was pretty rough. While they were in Portugal, Colton told Tayshia that he was going to fight for his relationship with Cassie. They took their conversation behind closed doors without cameras for some privacy, but microphones still picked up Colton crying and Tayshia comforting him. She told him that he's a good guy and that's what she wants and deserves in her future.

When Tayshia and Colton both appeared on After the Final Rose, Tayshia reiterated the fact that she learned a lot from her time with Colton. She said to him:

You've taught me a lot, and you've really made me want to look forward to a really exciting relationship. Because I know that's in store for me, and I can't wait for that to happen.

Tayshia seems to have taken her Bachelor experience and made the best of it, using what she learned from Colton and channeling that into whatever relationship she's in next. Tayshia has been married before, so she knows at thing or two about moving on and growing from relationships. And, even though Tayshia didn't end up in a relationship with Colton, she left this season of The Bachelor with plenty of friendships. Since her time on the show, Tayshia's kept in touch with fellow contestants Kirpa, Sydney, and Nicole in particular. The groups of Bachelor ladies have been frequently commenting on each other's Instagrams, and Tayshia even retweeted Nicole's supportive tweet about Tayshia's dad:

The ladies from this past season aren't the only Bachelor alums Tayshia's friends with now. She's retweeted Diggy Moreland from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and retweeted Caila Quinn from Season 20 of The Bachelor. It seems like Tayshia's immersed herself in the Bachelor Franchise and found some new besties in it.

Tayshia's circle of friends extends way beyond The Bachelor, though. On Galentine's Day, the day before Valentine's Day that's devoted to female friendship, Tayshia posted an Instagram video of her with a bunch of her female friends watching the premiere of The Bachelor together. It's so nice to see that in addition to her loving family who the audience met during Hometown Visits, she also has a big circle of friends around her.

Tayshia got to travel a lot while on The Bachelor, and she hasn't stopped since the season ended. According to her Instagram, the 28-year-old phlebotomist spent some time in Paris, and is now debating where her next trip should be.

Tayshia seems to be living life to the fullest, and according to the caption of her Instagram post, Tayshia 2.0 is coming. I know Bachelor Nation cannot wait to meet her.