The Golden Arches is making it so much easier to fill up on your favorite McDonald's bites and sips without breaking the bank. The chain is constantly offering different deals. One of the mainstays is its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, but it's gone through some changes since it was officially announced in 2017. So, what is on McDonald's Dollar Menu for 2020? Here's what you can expect to score for less than a fiver.

While McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu has been around for a few years now, fans of the Golden Arches know the chain is constantly tweaking it and rotating new items in and out of the lineup. Plus, everything isn't a $1, which means you have a few more options to choose from. Considering some of the past offerings have included a $1 McChicken, a $2 Bacon McDouble, a $3 Triple Cheeseburger, and a $3 Happy Meal, it's definitely worth checking out to see if you can score your favorites for a fraction of the regular cost.

In 2019, the company started having individual franchises change up their $1 $2 $3 Menu items at a local level, meaning the discounted meals now vary by location. However, according to the McDonald's app, thirsty customers can still score any size of a soft drink for just $1, including: Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, or Dr. Pepper.

For just a $1 more, customers can take advantage of $2 McCafé deals. The price is good on small McCafé offerings ranging from a Mocha Frappé to a Strawberry Banana Smoothie. There are also a number of food items in the $2 range, including the Hot and Spicy McChicken, the 6-piece McNuggets, the regular Cheeseburger, and the Grilled Chicken Filet.

If you don't see you go-to order on the $1, $2, or $3 menu, you can always check out the retailer's app, which is currently offering $1 large fries for first-time app users, free medium fries on Fridays with a $1 minimum purchase through mobile order and pay, as well as a 99-cent premium roast coffee or iced coffee deal.

Since the deals can vary by location, make sure you check your McDonald's app or your go-to location to see all the cheap eats they have to offer.