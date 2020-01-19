Fans of the Golden Arches have been able to get double the amount of Mickey D goodness since the fast food chain rolled out its $5 Mix & Match deal back on Dec. 30. If you and your wallet have been enjoying pulling out just a fiver for fan-favorite items like McNuggets and Big Macs, you might be wondering how long McDonald's 2 for $5 deal will be available. Here's what we know.

Just as everyone prepared to ring in the new decade, McDonald's started 2020 off on a tasty foot by bringing back its 2 for $5 Mix & Match Deal on Dec. 30. Now that it's been a few weeks since customers have been able to bundle some of the chain's most popular menu items like the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Big Mac, the Filet-O-Fish, and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, there's a chance that fans might be wondering when this promo will be leaving McDonald's locations so that they can plan accordingly and load up on as much of their favorites as possible.

Unfortunately, the company is pretty vague about how long it will be run the promo, merely saying it will be available "for a limited time" at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. Since it's been around for nearly a month, it's a good idea to take advantage while you still can.

While this sadly means that the option to grab two of McDonald's classic menu items for just $5 could disappear at any time, the good news is you can probably still take advantage of it for a little while longer. In addition, you can still expect Mickey D's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu with soft drinks and McCafe beverages to stick around, and there are plenty of tasty deals to be had if you download the McDonald's app on either iOS and Android.

Again, the 2 for $5 deal will only be available for a limited time, so take full advantage of this tasty promo while you still can.