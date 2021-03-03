What's Leaving Netflix In March 2021? 'Spring Breakers,' 'SATC,' & More
Netflix's lists of "what's arriving" every month seems to grow longer as time goes on, especially as the majority of those titles are Netflix Originals. Meanwhile, the list of what's leaving becomes shorter as a result. But even though Netflix is stacking up its own content to make up for the inexorable pull of titles leaving for other streamers, those losses can still hurt. So, what's leaving Netflix in March 2021? Quite a bit of stuff is redistributing at the end of the month.
The good news is that Netflix no longer loses at lot of content at the beginning or even the middle of the month, as was once the standard. But there is at least one hit that's exiting mid-month than fans will care about, the Vanessa Hudgens-Selena Gomez smash-hit Spring Breakers. The 2012 crime film was one of A24's unlikely major breakouts in the early part of the decade and helped both Hudgens and Gomez shake their squeaky-clean Disney princess typecasting.
But that's not all that's out the door. With a new revival coming to HBO Max, the Sex & The City movies, which have been a Netflix staple, are also leaving the streamer this month. The good news is that, unlike Spring Breakers, fans can be pretty sure of where these films will be heading next — directly to HBO Max, so the entire franchise (including the upcoming revival) is all in one place.
Here's everything exiting Netflix in March 2021:
March 3
- Rectify: Seasons 1-4
March 7
- Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
March 8
- Apollo 18
- The Young Offenders
March 9
- November Criminals
- The Boss’s Daughter
March 10
- Last Ferry
- Summer Night
March 13
- Spring Breakers
- The Outsider
March 14
- Aftermath
- Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
- The Assignment
- The Student
March 15
- Chicken Little
March 16
- Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
- Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
- Silver Linings Playbook
March 17
- All About Nina
- Come and Find Me
March 20
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 22
- Agatha and the Truth of Murder
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
March 24
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
March 25
- Blood Father
- The Hurricane Heist
March 26
- Ghost Rider
March 27
- Domino
March 30
- Extras: Seasons 1-2
- Killing Them Softly
- London Spy: Season 1
- The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
March 31
- Arthur
- Chappaquiddick
- Enter the Dragon
- God’s Not Dead
- Hedgehogs
- Inception
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kung Fu Hustle
- Molly’s Game
- Money Talks
- School Daze
- Secret in Their Eyes
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sex and the City 2
- Sinister Circle
- Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
- Taxi Driver
- The Bye Bye Man
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Prince & Me
- Weeds: Seasons 1-7