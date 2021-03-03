Netflix's lists of "what's arriving" every month seems to grow longer as time goes on, especially as the majority of those titles are Netflix Originals. Meanwhile, the list of what's leaving becomes shorter as a result. But even though Netflix is stacking up its own content to make up for the inexorable pull of titles leaving for other streamers, those losses can still hurt. So, what's leaving Netflix in March 2021? Quite a bit of stuff is redistributing at the end of the month.

The good news is that Netflix no longer loses at lot of content at the beginning or even the middle of the month, as was once the standard. But there is at least one hit that's exiting mid-month than fans will care about, the Vanessa Hudgens-Selena Gomez smash-hit Spring Breakers. The 2012 crime film was one of A24's unlikely major breakouts in the early part of the decade and helped both Hudgens and Gomez shake their squeaky-clean Disney princess typecasting.

But that's not all that's out the door. With a new revival coming to HBO Max, the Sex & The City movies, which have been a Netflix staple, are also leaving the streamer this month. The good news is that, unlike Spring Breakers, fans can be pretty sure of where these films will be heading next — directly to HBO Max, so the entire franchise (including the upcoming revival) is all in one place.

A24

Here's everything exiting Netflix in March 2021:

March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

March 8

Apollo 18

The Young Offenders

March 9

November Criminals

The Boss’s Daughter

March 10

Last Ferry

Summer Night

March 13

Spring Breakers

The Outsider

March 14

Aftermath

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment

The Student

March 15

Chicken Little

March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Silver Linings Playbook

March 17

All About Nina

Come and Find Me

March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious

March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

I Don’t Know How She Does It

March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

March 25

Blood Father

The Hurricane Heist

March 26

Ghost Rider

March 27

Domino

March 30

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

March 31