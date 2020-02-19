There's one good thing about Disney, Warner Bros., and NBC Universal all pulling their stuff from Netflix to start single-company streaming services. Netflix invested in its own content, leaving it less dependant on movies and TV shows by others. Since the start of 2020, there's not nearly as much to exit Netflix every month anymore. At this point, the "What Leaving Netflix" list feels like a gentle ebb and flow of the tide, as outside content comes and goes. So what's leaving Netflix in March 2020? The list is surprisingly short.

That said, a few things are exiting this month that will make an impact. The biggest is Marvel's Black Panther. One of the crowning jewel films Netflix got as part of the original 2014 deal with Disney, it was part of the last wave of Marvel films to join the streaming service before the 2019 cutoff. Netflix treated the arrival with great fanfare when it premiered in on the service in September of 2018. Disney+ will probably do the same once the film's Netflix deal expires on Mar. 5, and it crosses to join the rest of the Marvel-verse on Mar. 6.

But other than that, there's very little exiting throughout March. The majority of titles aren't even heading out until the end of the month. Check out the list below.

Marvel

Last Call for March 2020:

Mar. 3

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Mar. 4

F the Prom

Mar. 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Mar. 9

Eat Pray Love

Mar. 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Mar. 15

Coraline

Mar. 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

Mar. 19

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Mar. 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

Mar. 30