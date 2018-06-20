It's that time of the month again when the countdown clock starts to Netflix's monthly movie turnover. Netflix may be pushing original films, but their fan base still has a division of viewers who watch movies and classic TV shows from it every month. Luckily, Netflix always gives out a little heads up so there's a good ten days to get through the rest of the films on the list or to binge watch the episodes on their way out at the end of the month. With that in mind, let's go over what's leaving Netflix in July of 2018.

This is another month where there aren't many TV shows expiring. In fact, there's actually no TV shows going *poof* on the first of the month at all. The only major TV show, if one could call it that, on the way out this month is Real Husbands Of Hollywood with all five seasons exiting after the Fourth of July weekend. Lockup's first collection is leaving too. That's all she wrote for the TV show category this month.

On the other hand, the list is stacked with movies and their sequels, some of which fans might not even realize exist. For instance, all five Bring It On movies are out the door on July 1. So are all four Lethal Weapons. Personally, I did know there were more Bring It Ons than I had seen, but I didn't know there were five, and I had no idea there were four Lethal Weapons.

20th Century FOX

There's also at least one film on the list which doesn't give enough detail. Little Women is on the list as leaving on July 1, but it doesn't say which one. I'm assuming they mean the 1994 version, because it's the last one I noticed in their library, but considering there have been no less than 18 different adaptations since movies and television started being made, it would have been nice for Netflix to have listed a date next to it, so fans would know which version.

While the bulk of exiting films are on the first of the month, there's a surprising amount of stuff waiting until after the major holiday to take their leave of the service. The biggest name is probably Alice Through The Looking Glass though fans of French movies will also know 2014's Serena. And finally, leaving at the very end of the month is the 2004 teen romcom known as A Cinderella Story.

So keep an eye on the dates and get binging. Here's the full list of everything exiting Netflix next month.

Columbia Pictures

Leaving 7/1

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight In Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than A Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines

The Art Of War

Tropic Thunder

V For Vendetta

Leaving 7/2

Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Leaving 7/8

Alpha & Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands Of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9

Ratchet And Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11

Alice Through The Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14

Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29

The Den

Leaving 7/30