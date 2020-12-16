Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. As new films and original TV series flood Netflix for the start of 2021, there are also significant shows and movies leaving the streamer as the year turns. The Netflix exits are no longer as drastic as they once were when Disney and Warner Bros. were pulling content right and left ahead of the launches of Disney+ and HBO Max. But there are still significant expirations heading Netflix's way, especially with a new year's turnover. So, what's leaving Netflix in January 2021? Let's run it down.

The two most significant exits for January are beloved old favorites from the mid-2000s. All six seasons of Gossip Girl, a Warner Bros. TV series that aired on The CW, are finally exiting Netflix after a nice long run on the streamer. Warner Bros. is, as it has been doing since 2018, pulling the rights to the show back to move it to HBO Max. With a reboot of the series coming in 2021, this means all of Gossip Girl will eventually stream in one place.

The other massive exodus for January is NBC's The Office. Like Gossip Girl, all nine seasons are on their way out because NBC is not renewing the contract with Netflix. Instead, NBC Universal will relaunch The office (along with several bonus goodies for paying subscribers) on its own streamer, Peacock.

As for what else is heading out to other pastures, here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January.

Jan. 1

Bloodsport

Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Jan. 4

Mara

Jan. 5

The Monster

Jan. 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master

Jan. 15

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco: Limited Series

Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Jan. 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Jan. 31