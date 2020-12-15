When NBC launched Peacock, it billed the streamer as the streaming home for NBC's biggest shows. In some aspects, it delivered on that promise, with 40 years' worth of Saturday Night Live and more Law & Order than you should legally be allowed to marathon. Now in 2021, The Office will come to Peacock as well, moving from its longtime streaming home on Netflix. But it's not going to be as simple as opening the free version of the app and settling in for seasons upon seasons of Dunder Mifflin antics. So, here's how to watch The Office on Peacock — as well as all the bonus content that comes with the show:

One of Peacock's key selling points is that it comes with a completely free ad-supported tier, unlike most streaming services. Hulu, CBS All Access, and others have cheaper versions of their apps that feature some ads, but Peacock is the only one of these mainstream arrivals to offer a completely free version.

But Peacock's free tier has always had a catch. Though there's plenty to watch on it, there's only a fraction of the streamer's library that's free. The rest, like Peacock's original series, are behind a paywall. And now, it turns out, fans will have to pay to watch a lot of The Office.

Here's the breakdown: The first two seasons of The Office will be on Peacock's free tier. But the other seven are only on Peacock Premium (which still has some ads, but not many) or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus.

For those on the fence over subscribing to get the rest of The Office, NBC is offering extra goodies for the premium tiers, including:

The Office "Superfan Episodes," which contian deleted scenes and extended cuts from the later seasons

The Office Playlists, which allow viewers to line up the best prank scenes, or the best romantic moments, or Michael Scott's best words of wisdom (think YouTube Supercuts, but officially curated ones)

The Office Zen, an entire channel that plays B-roll footage of the Dunder Mifflin office 24-7 so people who are WFH can feel like they're back in The Office

All nine seasons of The Office start streaming exclusively on Peacock (and its various Premium tiers) on Jan. 1, 2021.