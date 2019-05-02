Your favorite tween drugstore makeup brand just dropped a lineup of products boasting a seriously magical vibe and trust me when I say it's going to convince you to dive back into their offerings. What's in Wet n Wild's Crystal Cavern collection? The new release is filled with products that will help you shine like a diamond and even includes four ultra fresh fragrances. Inspired by healing crystals, the products all boast an otherworldly look and feel. If you want to make this summer extra enchanted, this collection is where you should start.

Available now at wetnwildbeauty.com, the 15-piece limited edition collection will supposedly "bring love, prosperity, balance, and healing into your life," according to a press release. The fragrances and colors within it are inspired by Rose Quartz, Jade, Amethyst, and Clear Quartz, so it makes sense that the crystals' curative properties might translate to beauty products as well. The lineup includes four Perfume Rollers, Mega Glo Brightening Rocks, four Mega Glo Eyeshadow Trios, a Mega Glo Face Mist, a Mega Glo Highlighter, and four Mega Glo Lip Glosses. Prices range from $3.99-$6.99 for single items, or from $19.99-$49.99 for specially curated boxes—you can buy packs of products themed to each crystal or a box that includes everything within the collection "Wet n Wild is making it crystal clear — it’s about what makes you feel beautiful, both inside and out!," the press release concluded.

Shop a selection of products from the collection below and prepare to beam.

Glow Up

Crystal Cavern Mega Glo Face Mist- Aura Booster $4.99 Wet n Wild Buy Now

This mist is a brilliant two-in-one product that you'll want to add to your beauty cabinet stat. It can be used as a hydrator when your skin is looking a little thirsty or as a setting spray that you can mist on over your makeup. Its formula blends calming and brightening Lavender Essential Oil with redness reducing Witch Hazel Water, as well as moisturizing Rose Water, Camellia Saneness Leaf Extract, and Coconut Water.

Throw Some Jade

Crystal Cavern Mega Glo Lip Gloss- Jade $3.99 Wet n Wild Buy Now

If you've been wanting to take your makeup look in an alien-esque direction, you'll want to snag one of these jade-inspired lip glosses. It goes on with a semi-sheer green shimmer and looks out of this world. Infused with Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed and Argan Oil, this gloss will also hydrate your pout while making it shine. If you're not into the green, there are three other colors to check out.

Rosy Disposition

Crystal Cavern Rose Quartz Perfume Roller- Love $5.99 Wet n Wild Buy Now

A perfume rollerball for $6. Count me in! This scent is inspired by Rose Quartz and boasts top notes of fruits, nuts, and coconut, with heart notes of violet and rose, and base notes of musk and vanilla. And it's just one of four.

You're A Gem

Crystal Cavern Mega Glo Highlighter- Crystal High $4.99 Wet n Wild Buy Now

This pressed highlighter powder has the power to actually turn you into a human crystal. It boasts a buttery and buildable formula packed with Vitamin E, Murumuru Seed Butter, Shea Butter and Argan Oil, so you can hydrate as you dazzle.

Bright Idea

Crystal Cavern Mega Glo Brightening Rocks- Infinity Stones $6.99 Wet n Wild Buy Now

They might look like candy, but these little multicolor rocks actually boast some seriously brightening powers for your skin. Made of light-diffusing pearls, they work together to minimize dark spots and circles, brighten, neutralize redness, and cancel out dullness.

Triple Threat

Crystal Cavern Mega Glo Eyeshadow Trio- Rose Quartz $4.99 Wet n Wild Buy Now

With an eyeshadow trio inspired by each of the aforementioned crystals, this collection's get everything you need to make your beauty look rock.