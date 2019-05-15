Urban Decay knows a thing or two about sparkly, highly pigmented makeup and their new Sparkle Out Loud Heavy Metal Glitter Collection is no exception. The new collection launches today, Wednesday, May 15 and is sure to bring your makeup bag plenty of glitz and shimmer. But what's in Urban Decay's Sparkle Out Loud collection and where can you find it?

The new glittery collection features four new products in a wide range of shades all formulated for a long lasting sparkling look. There is the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner; a buildable liquid shimmery eyeliner, the Hi-Fi Glitter Lipgloss; a smooth sparkling gloss that gives your pout a plump look, the 24/7 Glide-On Glitter Eye Pencils; a long-lasting glitter pencil eyeliner, and Heavy Metal Glitter Gel; a water-based glitter in a tube for your eyes, face, and body.

The entire collection is available on UrbanDecay.com, and in-stores and online at Sephora, Ulta, and Macy's, so no matter where you live, you have plenty of access to these high-shine products.

Each product ranges in price from $20 — $22 and if you're looking for a complete breakdown of each item, the available shades, and how to apply it, read on for the deets.

Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Heavy Metal Glitter Gel

Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Heavy Metal Glitter Gel $22 | Urban Decay Buy Now

This ultra-sparkly glitter in a tube is inspired by Urban Decay's original glitter eye gel from the early '00s and is reformulated to be a super-concentrated vibrant glitter for all over. The glitter comes in six new shades which include Stardust; an iridescent pink glitter, Dreamland; an iridescent orange-blue glitter, Disco Daydream; a silver glitter, Distortion; an iridescent white glitter, Party Monster; a purple and silver glitter, and Soul Love; a light blue glitter. What's more is that the glitter stays on for up to nine hours and simply washes off with water — perfect for that Pride Parade or festival season.

Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner $21 | Urban Decay Buy Now

This long-lasting, water-based, buildable liquid glitter eyeliner can be used to create razor-sharp liner or sweeps of color and comes in seven different shades. You can cop these eyeliners in Disco Daydream; a silver glitter, Goldmine; a gold glitter, Gunmetal, a dark silver glitter, Starfire, a bronze glitter, Studio; a pink iridescent glitter, Volume; a reddish pink glitter, and Stonewall; a rosy glitter.

Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lipgloss

Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss $20 | Urban Decay Buy Now

If you want your pout to look plump with a touch of shimmer this gloss will deliver a high-shine glitter finish that goes on smooth — never rough. The gloss comes in four new shades, Hot Love; a bold red with iridescent glitter, Disco Queen; a violet iridescent glitter, Wildside; a purple and orange glitter, and Star Runner; a white frosty glitter.

Urban Decay 24/7 Sparkle Out Loud Glide-On Eye Pencils

Urban Decay 24/7 Sparkle Out Loud Glide-On Eye Pencils $22 | Urban Decay Buy Now

Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil has added four new shades, each with a glitter finish, as a part of the Glitter Out Loud collection. The shades include the likes of Roxy; a metallic bright blue, and Wildside; a metallic copper-pink shift.

So whether you need some body glitter for your next festival or just want to jazz up your typical weekday look, Urban Decay's new Sparkle Out Loud Heavy Metal Collection has got you covered from your lips, to your eyes, to your body.