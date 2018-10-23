When it comes to holiday beauty, I'm always on the hunt for the shiniest, prettiest of products. Therefore, when I heard that MAC Cosmetics would be releasing a Shiny Pretty Things Collection, I was equal parts delighted and terrified at the idea that they had somehow read my mind. Nevertheless, I'm willing to endure a little mind-reading if the result is some seriously incredible products. And now that I've seen what's in the MAC Holiday Collection, I'm convinced it's one of their best lines yet. With palettes, pigments, gift sets, and more, consider this a warning to you and your wallet: You're going to want it all.

Before we dive into the products themselves, let's talk about the shiny, pretty packaging, which is, for the most part, a silver chrome throughout. Along with the chrome lipstick bullets and single shadow containers, though, there are also color-coordinated product sets and palettes, all in their own jewel-toned, candy wrapper packaging in shades of silver, royal blue, emerald green, bright orange, and hot pink.

Starting with sets, there are four mini lip options: two in pink packaging and two in orange. The pink sets are the Mini Lipsticks: Brights ($30, maccosmetics.com) and Mini Lip Glosses: Pink ($30, maccosmetics.com), and the two orange sets are the Mini Lipsticks: Nudes ($30, maccosmetics.com) and the Mini Glosses: Nudes ($30, maccosmetics.com).

The Brights mini lipstick set is a $40 value, containing four vibrant shades packaged in pink chrome bullets. "Coral and Carol" is a frosty, pearly hot pink, "Garland" is a red violet, "Blume" is a matte cool-toned red, and "Bow Up" is a matte cool-toned burgundy. The Pink gloss set comes in a pink candy wrapper package, but features the brand's signature black packaging on all four shades. "Snow Petal" is a pink with a duochrome pearl, "Mingling" is a metallic, deep cool burgundy, "Prezi" is a frosted hot pink, and "Soar" is a neutral brown pink.

On the more toned-down side of the four sets, the Nudes mini lipstick set features light coral chrome bullets and four neutral lip shades. "Hark!" is a sheeny beige nude, "Fam Only" is a mid-tone, rosey nude, ""Half-Caff" is a satin-y mid-tone cool brown, and "Nutmegged" is a warm, matte, mid-tone nude. Last but not least, the Nudes mini gloss set comes in an orange candy wrapper package but features the brand's signature black packaging on all four shades as well. "Glass Heel" is a shimmery champagne gold, "Tinsel Seeker" is a rosy nude, "On The Eve" is a warm, sandy nude, and "Lost Invite" is a metallic rosy copper.

There's also a huge vault lip set: The Lip Kit ($80, maccosmetics.com) is a $100 value featuring 10 mini lipsticks packaged in bullets that match the shades themselves.

Also available in candy wrapper packaging are a few other sets, including two brush collections and two sets of eye pigments. The Eye Brush Kit ($50, maccosmetics.com) is a $151-dollar value that comes packaged in a blue candy wrapper and features five blue metallic-handled brushes. The lineup includes the 580 SES Duo Fibre Rounded Blending Brush, the 581 SES Duo Fiber Eye Shader Brush, the 582 SES Duo Fibre Small Blending Brush, 583 SES Duo Fibre Mini Eye Smudger Brush, and the 584 SES Duo Angled Eye Liner Brush.

Packaged in orange is the Face Brush Kit ($50, maccosmetics.com), a four-piece brush set estimated to be of $142 value. This set includes the 471 SES Powder Brush, the 465 SES Cheek Brush, the 493 SES Foundation Brush, and the 481 SES Concealer Brush. Consider your face beat with these.

Fans of glitter will rejoice at the two pigment sets, both of which contain four sparkling shades and are an estimated $42 value each. The Mini Glitter Pigments: Gold ($30, maccosmetics.com) is the warmer-toned of the two sets, featuring two mini pigments, bright champagne "English Gilt" and burgundy "Shine Time," as well as two mini glitters in "Copper" and "Gold."

On the other hand, the Mini Glitter Pigments: Pink ($30, maccosmetics.com) is a cool-toned set, which also features two mini pigments and two mini glitters. "Pink Opal" and "Bright Fuchsia" are the two self-explanatory pigment shades, and the glitters include "Pink Hologram 150 Micron," a light pink with silver shimmer, as well as "Heliotrope," a glimmering royal purple.

The final gift set is the Glow Getter: Pink ($40, maccosmetics.com). The pink set is a silver-packaged face kit that consists of two mini products and one brush, estimated to be a $76 value. This kit includes an Extra Dimension SkinFinish and a pink Strobe Cream, as well as a 161 SES Duo Fibre Face Glider Brush.

Along with the sets are the palettes, of which there are two for the face and two for the eyes. There's the Face Compact: Fair ($40, maccosmetics.com) packaged in metallic silver, as well as the Face Compact: Medium Deep ($40, maccosmetics.com) packaged in metallic hot pink. The lighter of the two contains an Extra Dimension Skinfinish in light pink shimmer shade "String Lights," an Extra Dimension Blush in peachy pink shade with a gold sheen called "Sweater Weather," and an Extra Dimension Bronzer in warm light shade "Five-Alarm Kiss." The deeper set includes an Extra Dimension Skinfinish in the golden bronze shade "Soul Glow," an Extra Dimension Blush in pinky copper "Carolers," and an Extra Dimension Bronzer in medium deep hue "Quick Trip."

The two enchanting eye palettes are the Rose Eye Palette ($30, maccosmetics.com), packaged in metallic green, and the Smoky Eye Palette ($30, maccosmetics.com), packaged in metallic royal blue. Both palettes include nine shades and a dual-ended shadow brush, with the Rose palette consisting primarily of nudes and warm-toned, pinky hues, and the Smoky palette featuring cool-toned browns and blacks along with rich pops of blue.

In addition to the sets and palettes, there are individual products included in the Shiny Pretty Things lineup as well, including lipsticks, glosses, liners, highlighters, and eyeshadows. The two metallic Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighters ($35 each, maccosmetics.com) come in shades golden "Oh Darling" and bronzy pink "Snowflushed," both of which feature a cute bow imprint.

For lips, there are five chrome-bulleted lipsticks ($20 each, maccosmetics.com) available in shades "At Leisure," a pink beige with gold pearl elements; "A Wink Of Pink," a mid-tone rosy pink with bronze shimmer; "Babetown," a dirty beige pink; "Both Cheeks," a matte fuchsia; and "Straight Fire," a metallic red.

There are also five shades of chrome-capped Lipglass ($19 each, maccosmetics.com) including a pinky peach with icy shimmer shade called "Caketop," a mid-tone cool pink hue called "Ice Orchard," a deep berry color called "Rosebuddy," a light beige pink called "Scarcely Seen," and a hot magenta dubbed "Tudor Rose."

For eyes, the collection includes four sparkly shades of Dazzleliner ($22 each, maccosmetics.com). "A Little Moonlight" is a black liner with silver and gold pearl elements; "Holiday Time!" is gold with pink shimmer; "Midnight Toast" is a blue shade with silver pearl; "Statuesque" is a true silver shimmer liner.

And finally, rounding out the eyes and the collection overall are chrome-packaged eyeshadows ($21 each, maccosmetics.com) in five holiday hues. The shades include grey-brown with shimmer "Joy To," true grey with silver sheen "Just Chilling," ash pink with silver shimmer "Major Win," tarnished olive shimmer "Make A Wish," and rose gold "P For Pink."

Obviously, this holiday collection is huge, and it's got all the glitter, shimmer, sparkle and shine a beauty-lover could ever want for the holiday season. I'm planning on picking up as much as I can now, and I've got my fingers crossed I find the rest under a tree or in a stocking a few months from now.