There's a new menu item at Panera that'll satisfy all your cheesy cravings. The brand's Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a mashup of two classic Panera menu items, coming together to form a comforting combination. If you're wondering what's in Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese, here are the details on the delicious new treat.

Panera Bread unveiled its new menu item on Thursday, Sept 16. The offering marries two classic menu items – Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese – into an entirely new creation. The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese recipe features two distinct cheddar cheese sauces combined into one blend, which is then simmered in seasoned broccoli florets and julienned carrots. To top it off, the mouthwatering bite even comes in a bread bowl. According to a representative from Panera Bread, the offering is not a limited time offer or a seasonal menu item, so you can expect it to be around for a while.

You can order the Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese at Panera locations nationwide, on Panera's website, or via the Panera app, starting at $5.79. The menu item is being offered as part of Panera's special You Pick Two deal, which allows customers to create a meal using half-portion combinations. If you'd prefer to enjoy the dish at home, you can order via Panera Curbside or contactless Delivery. The product is also available in the refrigerated deli area at select grocery retailers nationwide.

To celebrate the launch of the menu item, Panera and singer Michael Bolton released a a digital short: "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar." The video features Bolton singing an ode to the cheesy combo set to the singer's classic hit, "When a Man Loves a Woman."

