What's Coming To Netflix In June? The Streaming Service Is Heating Up For Summer
The force is going to be with you this summer, if Netflix has anything to do with it. The streaming service is adding a new roster of titles next month and that includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi on June 26. What's coming to Netflix in June, you might be wondering as May comes to a close? If you're looking to plan your viewing schedule like I am, the list of fresh additions has finally arrived.
In addition to The Last Jedi, June serves up some fan favorites like the delightful rom-com Just Friends, the Nicolas Cage action adventure National Treasure, and Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok. Academy Award Best Picture winners The Departed and The King's Speech also hit the streaming service. Expect Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist and Rumor Has It as well.
For all you Grey's Anatomy fans out there still mourning the recent finale — don't fret! Season 14 is coming as soon as June 16 for your binge-watching pleasure.
And as far as Netflix originals go, it's a good month to be a subscriber indeed. Marvel's Luke Cage finally returns for its second season on June 22. Season 2 of wrestling dramedy GLOW hits the mat (or insert other wrestling term here) on June 29.
Get a full list of titles here:
AVAILABLE JUNE 1
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
Busted!, season finale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
He Named Me Malala
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
Miracle
National Treasure
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
November 13: Attack on Paris (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
AVAILABLE JUNE 2
The King's Speech
AVAILABLE JUNE 3
The Break with Michelle Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
AVAILABLE JUNE 5
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
AVAILABLE JUNE 7
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast, season 2
The Night Shift, Season 4
AVAILABLE JUNE 8
Alex Strangelove (NETFLIX FILM)
Ali's Wedding (NETFLIX FILM)
Marcella, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Sense8, the series finale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Hollow (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Staircase (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Treehouse Detectives (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
AVAILABLE JUNE 9
Wynonna Earp, season 2
AVAILABLE JUNE 10
Portlandia, season 8
AVAILABLE JUNE 14
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon, Season 1
AVAILABLE JUNE 15
La Hora Final
Lust Stories (NETFLIX FILM)
Maktub (NETFLIX FILM)
Set It Up (NETFLIX FILM)
Step Up 2: The Streets
Sunday's Illness (NETFLIX FILM)
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
The Ranch, part 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
True: Magical Friends (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
True: Wonderful Wishes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
AVAILABLE JUNE 16
Grey's Anatomy, season 14
In Bruges
AVAILABLE JUNE 17
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 5
AVAILABLE JUNE 18
Encerrados
AVAILABLE JUNE 19
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
AVAILABLE JUNE 22
Brain on Fire (NETFLIX FILM)
Cooking on High (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Derren Brown: Miracle (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Heavy Rescue: 401, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Marvel's Luke Cage, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Us and Them (NETFLIX FILM)
AVAILABLE JUNE 23
Disney's Tarzan
AVAILABLE JUNE 24
To Each, Her Own (NETFLIX FILM)
AVAILABLE JUNE 25
Hotel Transylvania, Season 1
AVAILABLE JUNE 26
Secret City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
AVAILABLE JUNE 29
Churchill’s Secret Agents, The New Recruits (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
GLOW, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Harvey Street Kids (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Kiss Me First (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
La Forêt (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
La Pena Maxima
Nailed It!, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Paquita Salas, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Recovery Boys (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
TAU (NETFLIX FILM)
AVAILABLE JUNE 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Mohawk