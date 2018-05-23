The force is going to be with you this summer, if Netflix has anything to do with it. The streaming service is adding a new roster of titles next month and that includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi on June 26. What's coming to Netflix in June, you might be wondering as May comes to a close? If you're looking to plan your viewing schedule like I am, the list of fresh additions has finally arrived.

In addition to The Last Jedi, June serves up some fan favorites like the delightful rom-com Just Friends, the Nicolas Cage action adventure National Treasure, and Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok. Academy Award Best Picture winners The Departed and The King's Speech also hit the streaming service. Expect Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist and Rumor Has It as well.

For all you Grey's Anatomy fans out there still mourning the recent finale — don't fret! Season 14 is coming as soon as June 16 for your binge-watching pleasure.

And as far as Netflix originals go, it's a good month to be a subscriber indeed. Marvel's Luke Cage finally returns for its second season on June 22. Season 2 of wrestling dramedy GLOW hits the mat (or insert other wrestling term here) on June 29.

Get a full list of titles here:

AVAILABLE JUNE 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted!, season finale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

AVAILABLE JUNE 2

The King's Speech

AVAILABLE JUNE 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JUNE 5

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

AVAILABLE JUNE 7

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast, season 2

The Night Shift, Season 4

AVAILABLE JUNE 8

Alex Strangelove (NETFLIX FILM)

Ali's Wedding (NETFLIX FILM)

Marcella, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sense8, the series finale (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Hollow (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Staircase (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Treehouse Detectives (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JUNE 9

Wynonna Earp, season 2

AVAILABLE JUNE 10

Portlandia, season 8

AVAILABLE JUNE 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon, Season 1

AVAILABLE JUNE 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories (NETFLIX FILM)

Maktub (NETFLIX FILM)

Set It Up (NETFLIX FILM)

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday's Illness (NETFLIX FILM)

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch, part 5 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

True: Magical Friends (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

True: Wonderful Wishes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JUNE 16

Grey's Anatomy, season 14

In Bruges

AVAILABLE JUNE 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 5

AVAILABLE JUNE 18

Encerrados

AVAILABLE JUNE 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JUNE 22

Brain on Fire (NETFLIX FILM)

Cooking on High (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Derren Brown: Miracle (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Heavy Rescue: 401, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Marvel's Luke Cage, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Us and Them (NETFLIX FILM)

AVAILABLE JUNE 23

Disney's Tarzan

AVAILABLE JUNE 24

To Each, Her Own (NETFLIX FILM)

AVAILABLE JUNE 25

Hotel Transylvania, Season 1

AVAILABLE JUNE 26

Secret City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

AVAILABLE JUNE 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents, The New Recruits (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

GLOW, Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Harvey Street Kids (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Kiss Me First (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La Forêt (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Paquita Salas, season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Recovery Boys (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

TAU (NETFLIX FILM)

AVAILABLE JUNE 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Mohawk