What's Coming To Netflix In January? The New Lineup Will Make You Want To Live In Bed

Those weeks following the holidays can sometimes be rough. They're cold, the excitement of the festive season has worn off, and now you're left focusing on your resolutions. Eek. Thankfully Netflix is here to cure your post-holiday blues. So, what's coming to Netflix in January? It's going to be a happy new year, indeed.

Not only is the streaming service bringing a ton of great originals back next month — faves Grace & Frankie and One Day at a Time are both returning — there are definitely more than a few movies you're going to want to curl up with. Your bed just might be your new best friend. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere because Bring It On and all its sequels are coming just in time for a New Year's Day binge-fest. There are also a handful of new comedy specials, such as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Other film highlights include The Godfather trilogy, The Shawshank Redemption, How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, Wedding Crashers, and OMG... Love Actually is back! Thank you for getting us, Netflix.

Better start planning now. We pretty much know what we're going to be up to next month. When it comes to January: Bring. It. On.

Get the full list of titles coming to Netflix in Jan. below:

Available Jan. 1, 2018

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America's Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

CaddyshackChef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available Jan. 2, 2018

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Available Jan. 5, 2018

Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DEVILMAN Crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 6, 2018

Episodes: Season 1-5

Available Jan. 8, 2018

The Conjuring

Available Jan. 10, 2018

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Available Jan. 12, 2018

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 14, 2018

Wild Hogs

Available Jan. 15. 2018

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Available Jan. 16, 2018

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita: Season 4

Available Jan. 17, 2018

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Available Jan. 18, 2018

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de Guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 19, 2018

Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 23, 2018

Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 24, 2018

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 25, 2018

Acts of Vengeance

Available Jan. 26, 2018

A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio… Desde el Bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 28, 2018

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 29, 2018

The Force

Available Jan. 30, 2018

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Jan. 31, 2018

Disney·Pixar Cars 3