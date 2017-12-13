What's Coming To Netflix In January? The New Lineup Will Make You Want To Live In Bed
Those weeks following the holidays can sometimes be rough. They're cold, the excitement of the festive season has worn off, and now you're left focusing on your resolutions. Eek. Thankfully Netflix is here to cure your post-holiday blues. So, what's coming to Netflix in January? It's going to be a happy new year, indeed.
Not only is the streaming service bringing a ton of great originals back next month — faves Grace & Frankie and One Day at a Time are both returning — there are definitely more than a few movies you're going to want to curl up with. Your bed just might be your new best friend. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere because Bring It On and all its sequels are coming just in time for a New Year's Day binge-fest. There are also a handful of new comedy specials, such as Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Other film highlights include The Godfather trilogy, The Shawshank Redemption, How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days, Wedding Crashers, and OMG... Love Actually is back! Thank you for getting us, Netflix.
Better start planning now. We pretty much know what we're going to be up to next month. When it comes to January: Bring. It. On.
Get the full list of titles coming to Netflix in Jan. below:
Available Jan. 1, 2018
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America's Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
CaddyshackChef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available Jan. 2, 2018
Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Available Jan. 5, 2018
Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DEVILMAN Crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 6, 2018
Episodes: Season 1-5
Available Jan. 8, 2018
The Conjuring
Available Jan. 10, 2018
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
Available Jan. 12, 2018
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 14, 2018
Wild Hogs
Available Jan. 15. 2018
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Available Jan. 16, 2018
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rita: Season 4
Available Jan. 17, 2018
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Available Jan. 18, 2018
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de Guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 19, 2018
Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 23, 2018
Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 24, 2018
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 25, 2018
Acts of Vengeance
Available Jan. 26, 2018
A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Llama Llama: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio… Desde el Bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 28, 2018
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 29, 2018
The Force
Available Jan. 30, 2018
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 31, 2018
Disney·Pixar Cars 3