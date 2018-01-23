What's Coming To Netflix In February? You Won't Want To Leave Your Bed All Month

Is going outside overrated? Perhaps, if you consider what's coming to Netflix in February. The streaming service knows how hard these ice cold, never-ending winter months can be and that we often take comfort in easy access to entertainment favorites. Look no further than the offerings coming next month — American Pie (and the sequels), both Kill Bills, Meet the Parents, Men in Black, Goodfellas, Oceans Eleven, and Ella Enchanted are all on the docket. Those are all basically like hot cocoa in movie form.

In addition to the film favorites set to hit Netflix next month, there are also a huge handful of originals to expect. Queer Eye finally returns with a brand new cast on Feb. 7, David Letterman's My First Guest Needs No Introduction hits on Feb. 8, and Season 1 of the anticipated series Altered Carbon premieres Feb. 2. There are also comedy specials galore, including Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers, new films such as Feb. 9th's When We First Met, and docs like Seeing Allred. So, if you've exhausted your repeat viewings of A Christmas Prince, don't fret. New stuff to watch is on the way! And we won't blame you if you wait until after you've streamed American Pie at least three times, because priorities.

Get the full list of titles coming to Netflix in Feb. below:

Available 2/1/18

3000 Miles to Graceland

42 Grams

Aeon Flux

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Ella Enchanted

Extract

GoodFellas

How the Beatles Changed the World

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution

Lovesick

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

National Parks Adventure

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Paint It Black

Scream 3

The Hurt Locker

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Z Nation: Season 4

Available 2/2/18

Altered Carbon: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cabin Fever

Coach Snoop: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On Body and Soul -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/6/18

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valor: Season 1

Available 2/7/18

Imposters: Season 1

Queer Eye: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/8/18

6 Days

The Emoji Movie

Available 2/9/18

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeing Allred -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ritual -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Trader (Sovdagari) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When We First Met -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/14/18

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love Per Square Foot -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/15/18

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2

Re:Mind: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/16/18

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evan Almighty

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Irreplaceable You -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/17/18

Blood Money

Available 2/18/18

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/19/18

Dismissed

FullMetal Alchemist -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/20/18

Bates Motel: Season 5

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/21/18

Forgotten -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lincoln

The Bachelors

Available 2/22/18

Atomic Puppet: Season 1

Available 2/23/18

Marseille: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mute- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seven Seconds: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 2/24/18

Jeepers Creepers 3

Available 2/26/18

El Vato: Season 2

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

People You May Know

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2

Winnie

Available 2/27/18

Derren Brown: The Push -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL