What's Coming To Netflix In February? You Won't Want To Leave Your Bed All Month
Is going outside overrated? Perhaps, if you consider what's coming to Netflix in February. The streaming service knows how hard these ice cold, never-ending winter months can be and that we often take comfort in easy access to entertainment favorites. Look no further than the offerings coming next month — American Pie (and the sequels), both Kill Bills, Meet the Parents, Men in Black, Goodfellas, Oceans Eleven, and Ella Enchanted are all on the docket. Those are all basically like hot cocoa in movie form.
In addition to the film favorites set to hit Netflix next month, there are also a huge handful of originals to expect. Queer Eye finally returns with a brand new cast on Feb. 7, David Letterman's My First Guest Needs No Introduction hits on Feb. 8, and Season 1 of the anticipated series Altered Carbon premieres Feb. 2. There are also comedy specials galore, including Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers, new films such as Feb. 9th's When We First Met, and docs like Seeing Allred. So, if you've exhausted your repeat viewings of A Christmas Prince, don't fret. New stuff to watch is on the way! And we won't blame you if you wait until after you've streamed American Pie at least three times, because priorities.
Get the full list of titles coming to Netflix in Feb. below:
Available 2/1/18
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4
Available 2/2/18
Altered Carbon: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/6/18
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1
Available 2/7/18
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/8/18
6 Days
The Emoji Movie
Available 2/9/18
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/14/18
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/15/18
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/16/18
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/17/18
Blood Money
Available 2/18/18
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/19/18
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/20/18
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/21/18
Forgotten -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors
Available 2/22/18
Atomic Puppet: Season 1
Available 2/23/18
Marseille: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute- - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/24/18
Jeepers Creepers 3
Available 2/26/18
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie
Available 2/27/18
Derren Brown: The Push -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL