What's Coming To Netflix In April? The Full List Will Cure Your Spring Fever
Another month, another batch of new shows and movies to binge on Netflix. The streaming service just released its full list of the iconic favorites and new originals that will be showing up in your Netflix queue in about a week and a half, and it also revealed which shows and movies users are going to have to say goodbye to come April. Find out what's coming to Netflix in April, and what you have a week and a half to binge before it leaves, by checking out the full list below.
April is bringing a lot of exciting shows and movies to keep Netflix users happy all month long. Some of the most notable new additions that will be able to stream in the new month include the beloved football drama Friday Night Lights, the animated classic The Iron Giant, and the most recent season of the CW's telenovela-inspired hit Jane the Virgin. Sadly, with the new additions, we are also going to have to say goodbye to some movies and shows currently available on Netflix. All of Netflix's American Pie, Batman, and Ace Ventura movies will be off the platform when the new month begins, so get to bingeing them now while you still can.
Check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix in April below:
April 1
- A Sort of Family
- Along Came Polly
- Bad Boys
- Battlefield Earth
- Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- Big Time
- Body of Lies
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Cats & Dogs
- Cold Mountain
- Dare to Be Wild
- Deep Blue Sea
- Fish People
- Friday Night Lights
- Jackass 2.5
- Life Is Beautiful
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- Mortal Kombat
- Nancy Drew
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
- Scarface
- Seven
- Sin City
- Speed Racer
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Duchess
- The Family Man
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Iron Giant
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Lost Boys
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Spy Next Door
- Wakfu: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 2
- La Piloto: Season 1
April 3
- Fary Is the New Black -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 4
- Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
- Despicable Me 3
April 6
- 6 Balloons -- NETFLIX FILM
- Amateur -- NETFLIX FILM
- Fastest Car: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orbiter 9 -- NETFLIX FILM
- Ram Dass, Going Home -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sun Dogs
- The 4th Company -- NETFLIX FILM
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 7
- 24 Hours to Live
April 9
- AMO: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 10
- Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 12
- Pickpockets -- NETFLIX FILM
April 13
- Chef's Table: Pastry -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Come Sunday -- NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Not An Easy Man -- NETFLIX FILM
- Lost in Space: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 15
- Lakeview Terrace
- Seven Pounds
April 17
- The Chalet: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 18
- Friend Request
- Pelé
April 19
- Charité: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chasing The Dragon
April 20
- Aggretsuko: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dude -- NETFLIX FILM
- Kodachrome -- NETFLIX FILM
- Mercury 13 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 21
- The Letdown: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 24
- Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"
- Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 25
- Bill Nye: Science Guy
- Psychokinesis -- NETFLIX FILM
April 27
- 3%: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bobby Kennedy for President -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Candy Jar -- NETFLIX FILM
- Holy Goalie
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Week Of -- NETFLIX FILM
Coming In April (Date TBA)
- Jane The Virgin: Season 4
- Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity
Leaving In April
- 30 Days of Night
- 88 Minutes
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Caddyshack
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cool Runnings
- Death Sentence
- Dolphin Tale
- Eagle vs. Shark
- John Mulaney: New in Town
- Never Let Me Go
- Set Up
- Small Soldiers
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Men Who Stare at Goats
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Whole Nine Yards
- Wild Wild West
- Starry Eyes
- The Hallow
- The Nightingale
- The Emperor's New Clothes
- Happy Tree Friends
- Leap Year
- Son of God
- Z Storm
- The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
- The Prestige
- Exit through the Gift Shop
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Begin Again