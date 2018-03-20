Another month, another batch of new shows and movies to binge on Netflix. The streaming service just released its full list of the iconic favorites and new originals that will be showing up in your Netflix queue in about a week and a half, and it also revealed which shows and movies users are going to have to say goodbye to come April. Find out what's coming to Netflix in April, and what you have a week and a half to binge before it leaves, by checking out the full list below.

April is bringing a lot of exciting shows and movies to keep Netflix users happy all month long. Some of the most notable new additions that will be able to stream in the new month include the beloved football drama Friday Night Lights, the animated classic The Iron Giant, and the most recent season of the CW's telenovela-inspired hit Jane the Virgin. Sadly, with the new additions, we are also going to have to say goodbye to some movies and shows currently available on Netflix. All of Netflix's American Pie, Batman, and Ace Ventura movies will be off the platform when the new month begins, so get to bingeing them now while you still can.

Check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix in April below:

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is the New Black -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 4

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons -- NETFLIX FILM

Amateur -- NETFLIX FILM

Fastest Car: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orbiter 9 -- NETFLIX FILM

Ram Dass, Going Home -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company -- NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 12

Pickpockets -- NETFLIX FILM

April 13

Chef's Table: Pastry -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Come Sunday -- NETFLIX FILM

I Am Not An Easy Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Lost in Space: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dude -- NETFLIX FILM

Kodachrome -- NETFLIX FILM

Mercury 13 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 24

Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"

Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis -- NETFLIX FILM

April 27

3%: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bobby Kennedy for President -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Candy Jar -- NETFLIX FILM

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Week Of -- NETFLIX FILM

Coming In April (Date TBA)

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity

Leaving In April