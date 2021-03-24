Netflix had the most significant year on record with 2020, and 2021 just keeps getting bigger. With about 60 original tiles arriving each month on the service, the "what's new on Netflix" list has become one of the most anticipated monthly announcements in streaming. This coming month may be the most exciting yet So, what's coming to Netflix in April of 2021? There's a lot of new stuff, including heavy hitters like Shadow and Bone and Thunder Force.

When Netflix first launched original programming back in 2013, CEO Ted Sarandos said, "The goal is to become HBO faster than HBO can become us." Ever since Game of Thrones became the biggest show on the planet, having a "fantasy blockbuster" has been one of Netflix's priorities. The Witcher and Bridgerton have both been massive hits in their respective monster fantasy and romance genres. Now Netflix is launching a YA fantasy series that may be its biggest hit to date: Shadow and Bone.

One title of that magnitude would be enough for most streamers for an entire month, but this is Netflix. April will also see the arrival of the U.K.'s colossal hit The Serpent, a period true-crime drama. In reality programming, The Circle will return for Season 2. And in romantic comedies, the Australian series Why Are You Like This? will arrive on our shores.

Netflix has several new offerings in movies, including Thunder Force, the Melissa McCarthy-Octavia Spencer superhero comedy. There's also Have You Ever Seen Fireflies, and This is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist. All that and a Dolly Parton musical documentary means that April is just packed.

Here's everything that’s coming to Netflix in April of 2021.

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Prank Encounters: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tersanjung the Movie (Netflix Film)

Worn Stories (Netflix Documentary)

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (Netflix Film)

Just Say Yes (Netflix Film)

Madame Claude (Netflix Film)

The Serpent (Netflix Original)

Sky High (Netflix Film)

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (Netflix Family)

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 (Netflix Original)

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix Documentary)

Snabba Cash (Netflix Original)

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix Documentary)

The Wedding Coach (Netflix Original)

April 8

The Way of the Househusband (Netflix Anime)

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix Film)

Night in Paradise (Netflix Film)

Thunder Force (Netflix Film)

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (Netflix Film)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix Documentary)

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix Original)

Law School (Netflix Original)

The Soul (Netflix Film)

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix Documentary)

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die (Netflix Film)

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Netflix Family)

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix Film)

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico (Netflix Family)

Into the Beat (Netflix Film)

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This (Netflix Original)

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

April 21

Zero (Netflix Original)

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix Documentary)

Stowaway (Netflix Film)

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone (Netflix Original)

Tell Me When (Netflix Film)

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma (Netflix Original)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

April 28

Sexify (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Netflix Documentary)

April 29

Things Heard & Seen (Netflix Film)

Yasuke (Netflix Anime)

April 30

The Innocent (Netflix Original)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix Family)

Pet Stars (Netflix Original)

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

April TBD