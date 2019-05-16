Summertime might mean you linger outside for a tad longer after having dinner with friends, but it also means that you have more time than usual to catch up on movies and TV shows that are available to stream. Thanks to so many series completing seasons in May, June kicks off a three-month stint of having the freedom to watch more movies and try out shows you don't have time for during the typical TV airing period. What's coming to Hulu in June 2019? Mark your calendars for the streaming releases of these new TV shows and irresistible, classic flicks.

While Hulu's departing titles aren't leaving the platform until June 30, the content joining its streaming library throughout the month might be enough to totally distract you from anything expiring. This month, you can quote along to The Devil Wears Prada or Shakespeare in Love one day and binge the Friday the 13th movies the next. Hulu's original series The Handmaid's Tale also returns for its third season on June 5, while you can catch up with several TV network premieres the day after episodes air. It'll definitely be a busy summer with this lineup in store.

Check out Hulu's upcoming additions below and get your popcorn ready for these summer nights.

Available June 1

Ask Dr. Ruth - Documentary Premiere

100 Things to do Before High School

The 13th Warrior

A Brilliant Young Mind

Along Came a Spider

American Loser

American Psycho

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!

The Ant Bully

Antitrust

Battle Ground

Behind Enemy Lines

Best Player

The Big Wedding

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Brown Sugar

The Burbs

Center Stage

Cougars, Inc.

The Crazies

Dante's Peak

The Devil Wears Prada

The Doors

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dysfunktional Family

Emperor

Eulogy

Existenz

F/X

F/X 2

Flawless

Fluke

Free Money

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th - Part II

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th - Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th - Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th - Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th - Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Fun Size

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

Godsend

Hamlet (1990)

Hart's War

Hitman

Independence Day

Italian for Beginners

Jennifer 8

Jinxed

Kindergarten Cop

Kinky Boots

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Less Than Zero

Liar, Liar Vampire

The Letter

The Lonely Man (1956)

Lost and Delirious

The Mighty

Mission: Impossible

Next Day Air

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

NYC Underground

One Crazy Cruise

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

The People vs. George Lucas

Point Break

Poseidon

Private Parts

The Puffy Chair

Reindeer Games

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise

Ride

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)

Rounders

Rufus

Rufus 2

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock

The Secret of NIMH

Semi-Pro

Still Waiting

Straw Dogs

The Surrogate

To Live and Die in L.A.

Waiting...

Wonderland

Available June 3

The Weekly - Series Premiere

Vox Lux

Available June 4

District 9

Jackass 3

Available June 5

The Handmaid's Tale - Season 3 Premiere

Available June 6

Shakespeare in Love

Available June 7

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking - Episode 9 Premiere

Available June 10

Celebrity Family Feud - Season 5 Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid - Season 4 Premiere

To Tell the Truth - Season 4 Premiere

Vice

Available June 11

So You Think You Can Dance - Season 16 Premiere

I Still See You

Available June 13

Card Sharks - Series Premiere

First Responders Live - Series Premiere

Match Game - Season 5 Premiere

Press Your Luck - Series Premiere

Available June 14

No Strings Attached

Available June 15

12 Monkeys - Complete Season 4

A Walk on the Moon

Highlander IV: Endgame

Marvin's Room

Next Stop Wonderland

Tadpole

Available June 16

The Riveras - Complete Season 3

The Good Shepherd

Available June 17

Das Boot - Complete Season 1

Available June 18

Grand Hotel - Series Premiere

Star vs. The Forces of Evil - Complete Season 4

Available June 19

Good Trouble - Season 2 Premiere

Available June 21

Family Food Fight - Series Premiere

Holey Moley - Series Premiere

Reef Break - Series Premiere

The Wall - Series Premiere

Spin the Wheel - Series Premiere

Out of the Blue

Available June 24

Hurley

Juliet, Naked

Available June 28

Diane

Available June 29

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Available June 30

True Grit (2010)

Happy streaming!