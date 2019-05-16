What's Coming To Hulu In June 2019? Get Ready To Blast Your AC & Stay Indoors
Summertime might mean you linger outside for a tad longer after having dinner with friends, but it also means that you have more time than usual to catch up on movies and TV shows that are available to stream. Thanks to so many series completing seasons in May, June kicks off a three-month stint of having the freedom to watch more movies and try out shows you don't have time for during the typical TV airing period. What's coming to Hulu in June 2019? Mark your calendars for the streaming releases of these new TV shows and irresistible, classic flicks.
While Hulu's departing titles aren't leaving the platform until June 30, the content joining its streaming library throughout the month might be enough to totally distract you from anything expiring. This month, you can quote along to The Devil Wears Prada or Shakespeare in Love one day and binge the Friday the 13th movies the next. Hulu's original series The Handmaid's Tale also returns for its third season on June 5, while you can catch up with several TV network premieres the day after episodes air. It'll definitely be a busy summer with this lineup in store.
Check out Hulu's upcoming additions below and get your popcorn ready for these summer nights.
Available June 1
Ask Dr. Ruth - Documentary Premiere
100 Things to do Before High School
The 13th Warrior
A Brilliant Young Mind
Along Came a Spider
American Loser
American Psycho
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!
The Ant Bully
Antitrust
Battle Ground
Behind Enemy Lines
Best Player
The Big Wedding
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
Blaze You Out
Body of Evidence
Brown Sugar
The Burbs
Center Stage
Cougars, Inc.
The Crazies
Dante's Peak
The Devil Wears Prada
The Doors
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dysfunktional Family
Emperor
Eulogy
Existenz
F/X
F/X 2
Flawless
Fluke
Free Money
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th - Part II
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th - Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th - Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th - Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th - Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Fun Size
The Ghost Writer
The Gift
Godsend
Hamlet (1990)
Hart's War
Hitman
Independence Day
Italian for Beginners
Jennifer 8
Jinxed
Kindergarten Cop
Kinky Boots
Legends of the Hidden Temple
Less Than Zero
Liar, Liar Vampire
The Letter
The Lonely Man (1956)
Lost and Delirious
The Mighty
Mission: Impossible
Next Day Air
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
NYC Underground
One Crazy Cruise
Patriot Games
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
The People vs. George Lucas
Point Break
Poseidon
Private Parts
The Puffy Chair
Reindeer Games
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
Ride
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (2016)
Rounders
Rufus
Rufus 2
Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White
Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock
The Secret of NIMH
Semi-Pro
Still Waiting
Straw Dogs
The Surrogate
To Live and Die in L.A.
Waiting...
Wonderland
Available June 3
The Weekly - Series Premiere
Vox Lux
Available June 4
District 9
Jackass 3
Available June 5
The Handmaid's Tale - Season 3 Premiere
Available June 6
Shakespeare in Love
Available June 7
Into The Dark: They Come Knocking - Episode 9 Premiere
Available June 10
Celebrity Family Feud - Season 5 Premiere
The $100,000 Pyramid - Season 4 Premiere
To Tell the Truth - Season 4 Premiere
Vice
Available June 11
So You Think You Can Dance - Season 16 Premiere
I Still See You
Available June 13
Card Sharks - Series Premiere
First Responders Live - Series Premiere
Match Game - Season 5 Premiere
Press Your Luck - Series Premiere
Available June 14
No Strings Attached
Available June 15
12 Monkeys - Complete Season 4
A Walk on the Moon
Highlander IV: Endgame
Marvin's Room
Next Stop Wonderland
Tadpole
Available June 16
The Riveras - Complete Season 3
The Good Shepherd
Available June 17
Das Boot - Complete Season 1
Available June 18
Grand Hotel - Series Premiere
Star vs. The Forces of Evil - Complete Season 4
Available June 19
Good Trouble - Season 2 Premiere
Available June 21
Family Food Fight - Series Premiere
Holey Moley - Series Premiere
Reef Break - Series Premiere
The Wall - Series Premiere
Spin the Wheel - Series Premiere
Out of the Blue
Available June 24
Hurley
Juliet, Naked
Available June 28
Diane
Available June 29
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Available June 30
True Grit (2010)
Happy streaming!