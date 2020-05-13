The success of Netflix has kicked off an entire streaming industry. From Amazon to Apple, everyone is trying to get into the game of content delivery for direct subscription dollars. The newest entry into this derby is HBO Max, which arrives just a couple of days after Memorial Day Weekend. For those wondering if the new service is worth signing up for yet another streaming app, let's run down what's coming to HBO Max when it arrives, and what will follow later in the summer.

Before getting into the list, fans should be aware that the name HBO Max is slightly misleading. Most assume this is an HBO-based streamer, not much different from HBO Now or HBO Go. That's incorrect.

HBO Max is the streaming service brought to you by Warner Media, which houses three distinct brands: Warner Brothers, HBO, and Turner. So even though the service is branded under the "HBO" banner, due to the channel's reputation for high-quality programming, it would be better to think of it as Warner Streaming. It includes:

Warner Brothers movies, a library that stretches back to 1923 and includes everything from The Wizard of Oz to Wonder Woman

Warner Brothers TV shows, like the Arrowverse series of shows and Friends

All HBO content, like Game of Thrones and Succession

All Turner content, like Miracle Workers, AEW, and Snowpiercer

On top of that, Warner has made deals to include other content from networks that don't have an exclusive streamer. BBC America, for instance, will have its entire library on HBO Max, including Doctor Who, Luther, and Killing Eve.

Check out the overview trailer for the service.

Plus, of course, there are HBO Max originals. There will be six of those to start when the streamer arrives on May 27.

Love Life : Anna Kendrick stars in "a journey from first love to last."

: Anna Kendrick stars in "a journey from first love to last." On The Record : A documentary about #MeToo the music industry

: A documentary about #MeToo the music industry Craftopia : A kids crafting competition show

: A kids crafting competition show Legendary : A ballroom voguing competition and fashion showcase

: A ballroom voguing competition and fashion showcase Looney Tunes : 80 new 11-minute episodes

: 80 new 11-minute episodes The Not Too Late Show With Elmo: a Sesame Street talk show

But that's just for the first week, From there, HBO Max plans to roll out series all summer long, with new series and films arriving on Thursdays.

Jun. 18

Karma

Jun. 25

Doom Patrol: Season 2

Esme & Roy: Season 2

Search Party: Season 3

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Jul. 9

Expecting Amy

Close Enough: Season 1

Jul. 16

The House of Ho: Season 1

Jul. 23

Tig n’ Seek: Season 1

Jul. 30

Frayed

The Dog House

Aug. 6

American Pickle

HBO Max arrives on May 27, 2020, and will cost $14.99 a month.