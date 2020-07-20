This has been a banner year for Disney+. The streamer, which only launched back in November of 2019, was a risky gamble. The production studio bet big on its brand recognition and extensive library that it could attract viewers away from Netflix on the promise of an app that showed nothing but Disney-owned franchises, with the hope of 60 million subscribers by the end of the first five years. Eight months in, it's already at 54 million and climbing. And with what's coming to Disney+ next month, it sounds like even more users could be enticed to join.

The giant jump in subscriber base has come at the expense of the box office due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shuttered theaters and stay-at-home orders have been a boon to all streaming services, as those at home have turned to these forms of entertainment instead. Bringing hits to streaming that should have been on the big screen, like Hamilton, has also given Disney+ a significant boost in downloads.

But the pandemic also means Disney+ subscribers will lose out on what should have been August's biggest Disney+ premiere, Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The first MCU series for the streaming service was initially slated for an August debut. It is now on hold with no official release date.

But that doesn't mean Disney+ will be lacking releases. August will bring Howard, a documentary about Howard Ashman, the genius behind Little Mermaid and the 1990s "Disney Renaissance." Plus, the live-action of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will make its way from Netflix to Disney+ this month to join the rest of its live-action remake brethren.

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in August of 2020:

Friday, Aug. 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Howard (Disney+ Premiere)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (Season 1)

X-Men

Friday, Aug. 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Magic Camp (Disney+ Premiere)

Nature Boom Time (Season 1)

The One and Only Ivan (Disney+ Premiere)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (Season 1)

Scuba Sam’s World (Season 1)

Spaced Out (Season 1)

T.O.T.S. (Season 1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (Season 1)

Zombies 2

Friday, Aug. 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Friday, Aug. 28