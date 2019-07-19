Summer may be winding down, but the options on your streaming queue never have to thanks to new arrivals every month. An Amazon Prime subscription is ideal for anyone wanting to watch unique or underrated movies, and the selections coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019 are key examples of these trends. Grab your popcorn and the remote, you've got some streaming to do!

If your typical August tradition is to just to soak in the AC and beat the heat by watching movies and TV, your Amazon Prime account is about to come in handy. Throughout the month, the service will welcome movies such as Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, The Fifth Element, and Pirate Radio, as well as several comedians' stand-up specials. After watching funny takes from folks like Jimmy Gaffigan and Alice Wetterlund, fans will have to wait until the end of the month for the release of Carnival Row, a fantasy drama series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

If you combine this lineup with the list of Hulu's August 2019 arrivals, making it through the summer heat before fall sweeps in just may be feasible. Count me in for an epic movie marathon once the titles below have hit Amazon.

Available Aug. 2

300

This Is Football — Season 1

Available Aug. 6

The Souvenir (For Rent or Purchase)

Available Aug. 7

All I See Is You

Available Aug. 9

Free Meek — Season 1

Pete the Cat — Season 1, Part 2

Available Aug. 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Available Aug. 13

Avengers: Endgame (For Rent or Purchase)

Available Aug. 16

Photograph

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Available Aug. 20

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (For Rent or Purchase)

Poms (For Rent or Purchase)

Tolkien (For Rent or Purchase)

Available Aug. 21

A Simple Favor

Available Aug. 23

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

#IMomSoHard Live — Season 1

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is a Human and So Am I

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight

Available Aug. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available Aug. 27

A Dog's Journey (For Rent or Purchase)

Available Aug. 30

Carnival Row — Season 1

Movie Coverage on YouTube

Available Aug. 31

A Cadaver Christmas

Boy

Computer Chess

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don't Burn

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Firstborn

Flashback

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Godzilla (2014)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

I, Frankenstein

Jack Frost

Kicking the Dog

Klip / Clip

Korkoro

La Maison de la radio

Looking Glass

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter

Music from the Big House

Naples '44

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Parting Glances

Pirate Radio

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Sacred Ground

She Must Be Seeing Things

Sucker Punch

Surviving Progress

Ten Dead Men

The Bog Creatures

The Collectors

The Fifth Element

The Hills Have Eyes Part II

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra's Desert Retreat

The Penguin Counters

The Uninvited

This Ain't No Mouse Music

Top of the Food Chain

Top Spin

Vito

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui