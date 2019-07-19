What's Coming To Amazon Prime In August 2019? Get Ready For A TV & Movie Marathon
Summer may be winding down, but the options on your streaming queue never have to thanks to new arrivals every month. An Amazon Prime subscription is ideal for anyone wanting to watch unique or underrated movies, and the selections coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019 are key examples of these trends. Grab your popcorn and the remote, you've got some streaming to do!
If your typical August tradition is to just to soak in the AC and beat the heat by watching movies and TV, your Amazon Prime account is about to come in handy. Throughout the month, the service will welcome movies such as Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, The Fifth Element, and Pirate Radio, as well as several comedians' stand-up specials. After watching funny takes from folks like Jimmy Gaffigan and Alice Wetterlund, fans will have to wait until the end of the month for the release of Carnival Row, a fantasy drama series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.
If you combine this lineup with the list of Hulu's August 2019 arrivals, making it through the summer heat before fall sweeps in just may be feasible. Count me in for an epic movie marathon once the titles below have hit Amazon.
Available Aug. 2
300
This Is Football — Season 1
Available Aug. 6
The Souvenir (For Rent or Purchase)
Available Aug. 7
All I See Is You
Available Aug. 9
Free Meek — Season 1
Pete the Cat — Season 1, Part 2
Available Aug. 12
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Available Aug. 13
Avengers: Endgame (For Rent or Purchase)
Available Aug. 16
Photograph
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time
Available Aug. 20
Pokémon Detective Pikachu (For Rent or Purchase)
Poms (For Rent or Purchase)
Tolkien (For Rent or Purchase)
Available Aug. 21
A Simple Favor
Available Aug. 23
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
#IMomSoHard Live — Season 1
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama Is a Human and So Am I
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight
Available Aug. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available Aug. 27
A Dog's Journey (For Rent or Purchase)
Available Aug. 30
Carnival Row — Season 1
Available Aug. 31
A Cadaver Christmas
Boy
Computer Chess
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don't Burn
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Firstborn
Flashback
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Godzilla (2014)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Kicking the Dog
Klip / Clip
Korkoro
La Maison de la radio
Looking Glass
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter
Music from the Big House
Naples '44
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Parting Glances
Pirate Radio
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sacred Ground
She Must Be Seeing Things
Sucker Punch
Surviving Progress
Ten Dead Men
The Bog Creatures
The Collectors
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra's Desert Retreat
The Penguin Counters
The Uninvited
This Ain't No Mouse Music
Top of the Food Chain
Top Spin
Vito
Za Ji Wang Ming Dui