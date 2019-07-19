What’s Coming To Hulu In August 2019? Here's Your New Watchlist
Time flies when you're having fun, and in my case, the summer passed in a blink of an eye thanks to non-stop streaming. With the arrival of August comes the last chunk of summer vacation and the last chance to spend a weekend playing movies on a guilt-free loop. Before the leaves start turning and you need to wear a sweater, check on what's coming to Hulu in August 2019 so you can perfect your ideal watchlist.
This August, you may still be finishing a binge of Hulu's late July release of Four Weddings and a Funeral, but to cope with post-wedding blues, the streaming service has got you covered. Throughout the month, it will welcome movies such as A Simple Favor, the Final Destination and Star Trek franchises, and even Four Wedding and a Funeral, the original film that loosely inspired Mindy Kaling's upcoming series. On the TV side, fans can use Hulu to keep up with new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise and FOX's Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series.
Your TV-watching schedule is bound to get chaotic as summer ends and shows return for new seasons. Consider this permission to squeeze in as much streaming as you can following the release of Hulu's August arrivals.
Available Aug. 1
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Alien vs. Predator
American Heart
Baby Boom
Big Fish
Bulletproof Monk
Cats & Dogs
Chinese Box
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Dances with Wolves
Das Boot
Double Impact
Down in the Delta
Drumline
Eight Men Out
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hackers
Idiocracy
Indecent Proposal
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kama Sutra
Man on a Ledge
Marley and Me: the Puppy Years
Meet the Parents
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
My Bloody Valentine
Rat Race
Repentance
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Rushmore
Seven
Shivers
Snake Eyes
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stargate
Step Up
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Color Purple
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Terminator
The Transporter
Throw Momma from the Train
Tracker
Urban Cowboy
White Men Can’t Jump
Zookeeper
Heartland — Season 11
Pure — Season 2
Unikitty — Season 1B
Available Aug. 2
Into The Dark: School Spirit
Rick Steves' Cruising the Mediterranean
Anger Management
Non-Fiction
Available Aug. 5
The Kleptocrats
Available Aug. 6
Apollo: Mission to the Moon
Attack on Titan — Season 3A
Bachelor in Paradise — Season 6 Premiere
Plus One
Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017)
The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019)
Available Aug. 7
The Armstrong Tapes
Available Aug. 8
Apollo: Back to the Moon
BH90210 — Series Premiere
Mortdecai
Available Aug. 9
The Beach Bum
Available Aug. 11
AWOL
Available Aug. 13
Sharkfest
Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods
Available Aug. 15
Dogman
Own the Sky
Rattlesnakes
Smoke Signals
The Actors
Zoo-Head
Available Aug. 16
Find Me In Paris — Season 2
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Available Aug. 18
The Bookshop
Available Aug. 20
The Layover
Available Aug. 21
This Way Up — Season 1
Available Aug. 22
A Simple Favor
Hail, Satan
Available Aug. 23
Jawline
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Operation Finale
Available Aug. 24
Mapplethorpe
Available Aug. 25
Wicked Tuna — Complete Season 5
Available Aug. 26
Captain Fantastic
Available Aug. 27
Mom — Complete Season 6
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available Aug. 28
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Available Aug. 29
The Son — Season 2
Body at Brighton Rock
Available Aug. 30
Four of a Kind — Season 1
Gameface — Season 2
Gintama — Season 1
S.W.A.T. — Season 2