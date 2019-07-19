Time flies when you're having fun, and in my case, the summer passed in a blink of an eye thanks to non-stop streaming. With the arrival of August comes the last chunk of summer vacation and the last chance to spend a weekend playing movies on a guilt-free loop. Before the leaves start turning and you need to wear a sweater, check on what's coming to Hulu in August 2019 so you can perfect your ideal watchlist.

This August, you may still be finishing a binge of Hulu's late July release of Four Weddings and a Funeral, but to cope with post-wedding blues, the streaming service has got you covered. Throughout the month, it will welcome movies such as A Simple Favor, the Final Destination and Star Trek franchises, and even Four Wedding and a Funeral, the original film that loosely inspired Mindy Kaling's upcoming series. On the TV side, fans can use Hulu to keep up with new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise and FOX's Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series.

Your TV-watching schedule is bound to get chaotic as summer ends and shows return for new seasons. Consider this permission to squeeze in as much streaming as you can following the release of Hulu's August arrivals.

Available Aug. 1

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Alien vs. Predator

American Heart

Baby Boom

Big Fish

Bulletproof Monk

Cats & Dogs

Chinese Box

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Dances with Wolves

Das Boot

Double Impact

Down in the Delta

Drumline

Eight Men Out

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

Idiocracy

Indecent Proposal

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kama Sutra

Man on a Ledge

Marley and Me: the Puppy Years

Meet the Parents

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium

My Bloody Valentine

Rat Race

Repentance

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Rushmore

Seven

Shivers

Snake Eyes

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stargate

Step Up

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Color Purple

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Terminator

The Transporter

Throw Momma from the Train

Tracker

Urban Cowboy

White Men Can’t Jump

Zookeeper

Heartland — Season 11

Pure — Season 2

Unikitty — Season 1B

Available Aug. 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit

Rick Steves' Cruising the Mediterranean

Anger Management

Non-Fiction

Available Aug. 5

The Kleptocrats

Available Aug. 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon

Attack on Titan — Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise — Season 6 Premiere

Plus One

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017)

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019)

Available Aug. 7

The Armstrong Tapes

Available Aug. 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon

BH90210 — Series Premiere

Mortdecai

Available Aug. 9

The Beach Bum

Available Aug. 11

AWOL

Available Aug. 13

Sharkfest

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods

Available Aug. 15

Dogman

Own the Sky

Rattlesnakes

Smoke Signals

The Actors

Zoo-Head

Available Aug. 16

Find Me In Paris — Season 2

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

Available Aug. 18

The Bookshop

Available Aug. 20

The Layover

Available Aug. 21

This Way Up — Season 1

Available Aug. 22

A Simple Favor

Hail, Satan

Available Aug. 23

Jawline

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Operation Finale

Available Aug. 24

Mapplethorpe

Available Aug. 25

Wicked Tuna — Complete Season 5

Available Aug. 26

Captain Fantastic

Available Aug. 27

Mom — Complete Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available Aug. 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Available Aug. 29

The Son — Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock

Available Aug. 30

Four of a Kind — Season 1

Gameface — Season 2

Gintama — Season 1

S.W.A.T. — Season 2