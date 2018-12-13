Ariana Grande is gearing to release new music and she’s sharing some details about her creative process while she’s at it. In a recent Instagram post, Grande revealed what inspired her latest album and how her new song ”Imagine” fits into her overall vision. So, what’s Ariana Grande’s Sweetener album about? According to Grande’s post, the album is about mourning, failed relationships, and exploring new chapters in life.

In a Dec. 11 post to her Instagram Story, Grande revealed the album’s meaning in detail. And she also teased a new single called “Imagine” which will be released on Dec. 14.

“A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “But for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if ‘thank u, next’ = acceptance… ‘imagine’ = denial. hope that makes sense.”

Between splitting up with Pete Davidson in October 2018 and mourning the loss of former love Mac Miller in September 2018, Grande has seen a lot of ups and downs this past year. So, it makes sense that her album and new music would reflect that.

In addition to sharing a bit of background information about Sweetener, Grande also shared a countdown for when her new single drops on Dec. 14. Check out her posts down below:

It’s obvious that everything Grande has gone through this year is weighing heavily on her and will play a big role in her new music. Grande actually commented on her personal hardship at a recent event for Billboard.

"I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life," Grande after accepting a Billboard Women In Music award. She continued her speech by admitting that things have been difficult for her, but she’s pushing through it.

"A lot of people would look at someone in my position right now as an artist that could be at her peak and think, 'She’s really got her sh*t together, she's really on it. She’s got it all.' And I do, but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the f*ck I’m doing,” she said. "It's been a very conflicting one, and I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter is going to bring, you’re not alone in that."

So, Grande’s award speech and her new music seem pretty much in line with one another. And that, in my opinion, just further proves how much heart and soul Grande puts into her music.

Needless to say, Grande seems to navigating all of 2018’s surprises with incredibly grace and that’s something not everyone can do! And the fact that she’s including all her fans on this journey as well as putting so much love into her music speaks volumes. I’m sure her new single is going to be great. Can’t wait to hear it!