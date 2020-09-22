One year ago, Charli D'Amelio was just a normal girl living a low-key life in Connecticut with her sister, Dixie, and parents, Heidi and Marc. Little did they all know that not only Charli, but their entire family would be catapulted to fame by September 2020 thanks to her viral TikTok videos. After news that TikTok might be banned from the United States in the not-so-distant future, fans have been wondering: What will Charli D'Amelio do if TikTok is banned? While the answer may not be straightforward, it seems she won't have too much to worry about, thanks to her already booming career.

In case you missed it, president Donald Trump and his administration have been trying to pull the TikTok app and ban it completely due to the belief it "is a risk to national security because the app is owned by a Chinese parent company, ByteDance," according to CNN Business.

Of course, this has had TikTok users worried that they will not be able to be entertained by videos for hours on end, and that their favorite TikTokers' careers might suffer if the ban goes into effect.

Sure, Charli owes a lot to TikTok for "discovering" her after her "Move With Joy" video went viral in May 2019, but the teen has taken that fame and built upon it in recent months.

Thankfully for Charli and her fans, she no longer fully depends on TikTok for her livelihood. Charli has created a full personal brand that has led her to make money — like a YouTube channel, merchandise, influencer deals, and much more.

Most recently, Charli has collabed with Hollister Co. on a clothing line, which is sure to be a lucrative career move for her. On Aug. 4, Forbes named Charli the second highest paid TikToker, estimating her income last year to be around $4 million. That income was in part from her work with Prada for Paris Fashion Week, her eos Products deal, her Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus, and more. I mean, with her own Dunkin' drink, she won't be quick to disappear from the spotlight.

With her fame on the rise and her collabs taking over, it's safe to say Charli will be just fine if a TikTok ban does end up happening.