Tonight is the big night. We’re finally going to find out which of the finalists won Hannah’s heart. But we already know who won America's: The oh-so-dreamy Tyler C. I mean, just look at those cheekbones! Who gave him permission to be so handsome? While the show has given us a good idea of how Tyler woos someone, it doesn't really tell us anything about what he’s like in a committed relationship. For that, we need to look to the stars and consider what Tyler C.'s zodiac sign says about what he’s like when he’s fully booed up.

Tyler was born January 31 under the sign of Aquarius, which, if you’ve ever dated an Aquarian, you already know means he truly is one of a kind. This air sign is ruled by Uranus, the planet associated with freedom and revolutionary vision, which makes him a unique soul who tends to forge and follow his own path. He's also very confident and independent, so he needs a partner who seeks to understand him and find their place in his little world, rather than trying to make him conform to theirs. Although, to be honest, he couldn't even if he wanted to. So, here is what we can guess Hannah is in for if she gives that final rose to Tyler, based on his astrological sign.

He wants a friend and a lover. ABC/Mark Bourdillon For an Aquarius like Tyler, it's essential that anyone they are getting serious about is both a lover and a friend. They need a partner who they get along with and feel understood by, since being the unique creature they are they have spent much of their lives feeling like they are out of sync with most of the people around them. Once they find that person, they are incredibly loyal and honest. You can always count on your Aquarian partner to be there for you, supporting you when you need it, and giving you honest constructive criticism when needed, too. (Even though it may not feel like you do in the moment). Also, because Aquarius is such an intellectual sign, a mind connection is just as important to them as a heart connection. They look for a partner who can keep up with them in deep discussions and who may even challenge some of their ideas. That is basically foreplay to this heady sign.

He’s not the clingy or needy kind. ABC/Mark Bourdillon If you want a partner who insists on staying glued to your side at all times, Aquarius is not for you. Nope, this independent sign needs some degree of freedom in a relationship. They aren’t a full-on Sagittarius about it, but they do need to have alone time to pursue their passions and ruminate on their ideas. While that can be frustrating at times when you just want them to sit down and binge some Netflix with you, it also has a major upside: They are not clingy or needy. They are very self sufficient, so you won’t be constantly having to check in with an Aquarius or explain why need freedom as well.