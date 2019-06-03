With so many technicolor fashion releases having dropped as of late, the possibilities of what to wear to Pride 2019 are seemingly endless. Not only have brands been gearing up for Pride via festive collections, but rainbow everything is a huge trend for summer in general, meaning racks are about to get super saturated with vibrant hues. No matter whether your style skews sparkly or sporty, understated or bold, there'll be plenty of ace fashion, accessory, and beauty offerings to help you celebrate Pride in style this year. But if you want your looks to really make an impact, consider shopping solely for items that benefit organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community through their sales.

More and more, brands are using their platforms to help people put their money where their mouth is and shop for good. Retail heavyweights like TOMS, Reebok, DKNY, Levi's, Urban Decay, Converse, H&M, Diesel, Express, ASOS, and many more released Pride collections this year that directly benefit important non-profits, proving their commitment to supporting causes and efforts that positively impact the LGBTQ+ community. That alone makes them worth shopping, but the fact that they're all legitimately cute AF is just the cherry on top. Because I know scrolling through product pages can get overwhelming, I put together four ace Pride outfits below featuring pieces from the collections. Wear your support loud and proud!

Rainbow Bright

Sawyer Yellow Gold & White | Rainbow Gradient Lens $150 | TOMS Buy Now

TOMS made what are most likely the coolest Pride sunglasses around thanks to their rainbow gradient and trendy wire frames. The brand partnered with Helen Keller International’s Childsight Program to provide free eye care for homeless youth in New York City and Los Angeles, 40% of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community, through the sale of these glasses.

Love Unites Rainbow Side Stripe Sporty Romper $50 | Express Buy Now

Festive and ultra comfy, this is a romper you'll want to wear all month long and beyond. Through July 15, Express will donate 25% of the net income of their entire Love Unites collection to GLAAD, which promotes accurate and diverse LGBTQ representation in the media.

STONEWALL 50 MESH CROSS BODY FANNY PACKS $50 | The Phluid Project Buy Now

Because there's no more convenient bag than a fanny pack during a Pride parade! 10% of each purchase will be donated directly to New York City’s official Pride organization, Heritage of Pride.

CLUB C 85 PRIDE SHOES $70 | Reebok Buy Now

And finally, some fresh white sneakers with rainbow stitching to round out the look in style. Between May 15th and June 30th, Reebok will donate a portion of the proceeds from the Reebok Pride Collection to Fenway Health, an LGBTQ+ health care organization, up to $50,000.

Play It Cool

VISOR-MAX Visor in cotton and TPU visor $38 | Diesel Buy Now

This visor by Diesel will help you keep your face protected in style, no matter which Pride event you might be attending. A portion of proceeds from Diesel's Pride collection will be donated to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

PRIDE AVIATORS $99 | DKNY Buy Now

Okay, I take back what I said earlier about TOMS making the coolest sunglasses for Pride, because these aviators by DKNY are definitely top notch too! Featuring a yellow lens and rainbow detailing on the frame, they're beyond fashionable. DKNY partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, which provides empowerment, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ youth, on their Pride collection.

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex oversize sheer shirt and runner short in snake print $101 | ASOS Buy Now

ASOS and GLAAD collaborated on a lineup of Pride items that boast some seriously rad prints, including this co-ord featuring a rainbow python pattern. One hundred percent of all net profits from the collection go to GLAAD, so definitely check it out in full.

Shine Bright

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Stonewall $21 | Urban Decay Stonewall is like a super-sparkly brick red — and it gives back to a good cause. Snag it when it launches at Urban Decay and 25 percent is donated to the Stonewall Community Foundation, an LGBT community-supporting foundation. Buy Now

This look is definitely for those who love to sparkle from head to toe, starting with their eyelids! Urban Decay is donating 25% of the purchase price from their new Stonewall Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner to benefit the Stonewall Community Foundation, which strengthens the LGBT rights movement and support organizations, projects and scholarship programs.

Levi's® Pride Bandana $18 | Levi's Buy Now

Whether you wave it or wear it, this rainbow bandana is an accessory you don't want to miss out on. Levi's is donating 100% of the net profits from their Pride collection to OutRight Action International, which campaigns for LGBT rights internationally.

Top with Reversible Sequins $25 | H&M Buy Now

Shorts with Reversible Sequins $18 | H&M Buy Now

This twofer by H&M is glittery, colorful, and comfortable — everything a good Pride look should be! The retailer will be donating 10% of global sales from their Pride collection to the United Nations' Free & Equal campaign.

Chuck 70 Pride High Top $100 | Converse Buy Now

To ensure the outfit is properly grounded in glitter, I opted for these glittery and rainbow Chucks. After all, more is more! Proceeds from Converse's collection benefit various LGBT groups including the It Gets Better Project and OUT MetroWest.

Keep It Casual

AEO PRIDE DENIM HAT $12 | American Eagle Buy Now

If you want to get festive but you prefer to do so in non-glittery, ultra comfy style, this is your look. It starts off with a denim hat featuring an embroidered rainbow by American Eagle; 100% of sales from the brand's Pride collection will benefit the It Gets Better Project.

Cheeky Printed Fine Jersey T-Shirt $24 | American Apparel Buy Now

I adore this cheeky tee by American Apparel! 100% of net proceeds from the brand's Pride Collection will benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Trans-Cosmetic Donation Drive, which serves low-income trans and gender non-conforming people.

I.N.C. Unisex Pride Socks, Created for Macy's $10 | Macy's Buy Now

Through June 30, 2019, Macy's will donate $2 of the purchase price of these bright and festive socks to The Trevor Project — seeing as they're the most wearable Pride item ever, you might as well snag a pair.

OZWEEGO PRIDE SHOES $110 | Adidas Buy Now

And finally, a pair of rainbow soled sneakers to end the outfit with a bright bang. Adidas will also be donating to The Trevor Project this year.