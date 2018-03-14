What To Know About Your First Time Having Sex, According To Twitter
There are plenty of sexual milestones we all go through in life. There's the first time you go through puberty. The first time you find yourself sexually attracted to another person. The first time you share a kiss with another person. And, of course, there's the first time you have sex. As anyone who's ever watched a rap music video or even an episode of The Bachelor can tell you, sex comes with a lot of hype. Before it actually takes place, it's normal to find yourself wondering what to know about your first time having sex.
I mean, for me, I went to Catholic school so I really truly knew nothing about sex other than it was wrong if it was done before marriage. In fact, the only reason I knew what penetrative sex really was, was because I put two and two together after a kid in my class told me a joke about a dad "parking his car" in the mom's "garage" and I was able to figure it out from there. Well, my friends, worry no more! A recent Twitter thread #LessonsFromMyFirstTime lists everything you should know going into your first time.
Now, be warned, some of these are serious but, for the most part, they're fairly silly and not at all unanimous. So take them with a grain of salt.
No thank you card necessary!
The fact of the matter is that everyone's first time is different. What was true for these people may be totally false in your experience. The only advice I can give? Just make sure you're really, truly ready and that you are as SAFE as possible.
