There is also the possibility that your FWB’s feelings make you realize that you too are starting to feel like there is the potential for something more than your casual connection. If that’s the case, it’s time to get honest with both yourself and your “friend” about what you are feeling. “Before you communicate your feelings to your FWB, make sure that you have clarity with yourself,” says House. “Is this truly something that you want to try out? Are your feelings beyond hormones and passion? What is it about your FWB that makes you want more? Is there truly enduring potential? What is it that you need in a relationship, and does your FWB really satisfy those needs? Be honest with yourself first. And then be honest with them,” she says.

Della Casa agrees. “You’ve likely been compartmentalizing your experiences and relationship so it may be a good idea to do more integrative things together,” she says. Her advice on how to move forward is to just go ahead and lean into acting like you would normally act if you were really dating. “Hang out with each other’s friends, cook together, take walks together and figure out how you both feel organically as any new couple would do,” advises Della Casa

Ultimately, the best way to handle the changing dynamics in your casual relationship is just to be honest about it — both with your FWB and with your own heart. The first step is to figure out what you really want and then act accordingly. If it's to develop a deeper emotional connection, great! Follow your heart. However, if you’re just not on the same page, it may be best to just let the person down easily and end the “benefits” so that they don’t get even more wrapped up in something that can’t happen. After all, you’d want the same if the situation were reversed. Like Barrett said, don’t forget the “friends” part of the FWB.