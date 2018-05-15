If you're anything like me, then hitting up Starbucks twice in one day is a somewhat regular occurrence. First, you might swing by the drive-through window for your morning coffee, and then it's back to the 'Bucks for your afternoon pick-me-up. Starbucks regulars are probably familiar with the store offering a happy hour special around this time of year. The format of Starbucks' Happy Hour has changed a bit, but you can still count on it to get a discount on some of your favorite afternoon Starbucks sips. So, what time is Starbucks' Happy Hour?

The new Starbucks Happy Hour isn't the same as the previous deal days when you could get half-priced Frappuccino beverages from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. for a week and a half in May. Even though the new Starbucks Happy Hour has evolved, it's still super simple to get in on the reduced-price beverage action. Starbucks announced the new Happy Hour format on March 27, 2018, and the first Happy Hour was from 3 p.m. until closing on Thursday, March 29.

What does that mean for future Starbucks Happy Hours? Well, you need to either be a Starbucks Rewards member or sign up for notifications from Starbucks' Happy Hour website to find out. Based off of the previous Happy Hours, it seems like 3 p.m. is the popular time to kick off the savings.

Now that you know around what time you should get yourself to a Starbucks store on Happy Hour days, you probably want to know how you can get some sweet, sweet savings on your post-lunch caffeine fix. If you're already a Starbucks Rewards member, then you're all set. If not, make sure you sign up (you can join the Rewards program with a Starbucks gift card or Star Code) or enter your email on the Happy Hour website to get notifications ahead of all the Starbucks Happy Hour events (it's free!).

Those delightful Happy Hour reminders will tell you the day and exact time of the Happy Hour along with what sips are on the deal menu for that day. Previous Happy Hours this year have all been on Thursdays, and they've included deals like half-off of all espresso drinks and half-off Frappuccino beverages. The Happy Hour reminders can be found in your Starbucks mobile app, or they'll be sent directly to the email address you provided. It's really not difficult at all to make sure you're in the loop for all of Starbucks' Happy Hour days.

To redeem the Happy Hour deal, you can either show the barista a ring code, or if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you will have the offer automatically loaded onto your account. It's super simple to take advantage of the Happy Hour deals, and you'll probably find yourself looking forward to that Happy Hour email each week to find out what tasty drinks are on Starbucks' Happy Hour menu.

As I said before, there have already been deals on espresso beverages and frappuccinos, but that doesn't mean they might not pop up again on Starbucks' Happy Hour menu. If a frappuccino deal does wind up on one of the future Happy Hour emails (fingers crossed!), I definitely suggest ordering one of Starbucks' newest frappuccino beverages: the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino or the Triple Mocha Frappuccino.

Both of these sips are amped up of versions of the OG Caramel Frappuccino and Mocha Frappuccino. The newest drinks are layered with caramel and mocha goodness, respectively, and they feature Starbucks' other newest addition to the menu: Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream. Yes, coffee-infused whipped cream is a real thing, and you can enjoy delicious layers of it when you order the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino or the Triple Mocha Frappuccino.

I can't tell you when (or if) Frappuccinos will be on Starbucks' Happy Hour menu again, so make sure you sign up for Happy Hour alerts or become a Starbucks Rewards member to know when you can take advantage of whatever Happy Hour deals await.