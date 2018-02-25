What Song Did EXO Perform At The 2018 Olympics Closing Ceremony? It's All About "Power"
The closing ceremony at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics has done a lot of things — honored great athletes, brought countries together, and put on an overall incredible display of lights and graphics. However, it also brought a few amazing bops into the lives of viewers. Tons of great artists took the stage, including K-Pop sensation EXO, and performed songs that are still stuck in my head. What song did EXO perform at the 2018 Olympics Closing Ceremony? The band was all about the "power."
EXO was already a much anticipated performance for the closing ceremony. Being one of the biggest boy bands in all of Asia and having five studio albums released which sold millions around the world — it's safe to say the group has an unbelievable fan base. The nine-member boy band sings and dances to mostly R&B and electronic dance pop tunes, but have been known to change it up with other genres, such as Reggae.
They stuck to their roots with the performance of their hit track "Power." The song off their album, The Power Of Music, is an EDM jam that you'll want to add to your Spotify playlist ASAP. It's a real bop.
The lyrics to "Power" translated to English by Genius Lyrics are all about taking action for the future and using your own (you guessed it) power. The beginning of the song reads,
The chorus continues with the catchiest lyrics of all time.
The last two verses keep up the same energy as the beginning.
The bridge at the end of the song is the final reminder that all our "power" comes from within, and it's inspiring AF.
Their performance at the closing ceremony was incredible. The band danced in white suits on a raised stage in the middle of the arena surrounded by back-up dancers dressed in chic black suits.
As it turns out, EXO loves the Olympics as much as the Olympics loves EXO. Before their performance, member of the group Suho gushed to NBC about what an honor it is to perform at the closing ceremony. He said in an interview before the show,
Their performance was unforgettable, but EXO is just getting started. I have a feeling 2018 will bring even more success for the boy band.
