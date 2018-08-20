Bath & Body Works

What Scents Are In Bath & Body Works' New Fall 2018 Candle Collection? Prepare Yourself For These

By

While summer is coming to an end, the good news is that a new season is on the way: fall. Naturally, this means the scents in Bath & Body Works' fall 2018 candle collection are here to get us all ready. And believe me, because there are so many scents for fall, there will definitely be something for just about everyone. Of course, the brand's latest collection is heavily influenced by pumpkin spice, and offers many different variations of the signature scent, but there are also several candles that smell like everything else that comes with fall — from the crisp air to freshly fallen leaves. And if you're a foodie, Bath & Body Works definitely has you covered as well. From pumpkin peanut brittle to caramel apple, these candles may have your house smelling just like a bakery. So if you've been trying to lay off the sweets until Thanksgiving like me, you may want to opt for some of the other scents.

But even though fall won't be here for a little while, the good news is that these candles are all available to purchase online or in-store right now! And if you just can't get enough of these scents, many are also available as foaming hand washes, shower gels, and fragrance mists. So let's bring on the fall scents!

Leaves

Leaves

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Caramel Pumpkin Swirl

Caramel Pumpkin Swirl

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla

Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Apple

Pumpkin Apple

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Marshmallow Fireside

Marshmallow Fireside

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Blueberry Maple Pancakes

Blueberry Maple Pancakes

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow

Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Apple Cinnamon Cider

Apple Cinnamon Cider

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

The Perfect Autumn

The Perfect Autumn

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Autumn

Autumn

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Coconut

Pumpkin Coconut

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Peanut Brittle

Pumpkin Peanut Brittle

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Autumn Day

Autumn Day

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Hot Cocoa & Cream

Hot Cocoa & Cream

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Bourbon Pumpkin

Bourbon Pumpkin

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Flannel

Flannel

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Campfire Pumpkin

Campfire Pumpkin

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Paris Cafe

Paris Café

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Harvest Blooms

Harvest Blooms

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Donut Shop

Pumpkin Donut Shop

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Mahogany Apple

Mahogany Apple

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Autumn Woods

Autumn Woods

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

Cinnamon Caramel Swirl

Cinnamon Caramel Swirl

$14.50

Bath & Body Works

Cider Lane

Cider Lane

$24.50

Bath & Body Works

If we're being totally and completely honest here, any and all of these delectable scents are so delicious that they'll make even the biggest summer lovers want to throw on a thick sweater and cozy up near one of these new candles.

In 2017, Bath & Body Works reportedly sold so many candles that the total amount, if laid side-by-side, could travel all the way from Miami to Vancouver, a brand rep told Bustle. So will the retailer be able to meet, or exceed, those numbers again this year? Only time will tell, but with a very loyal customer base, the brand should have no problem knocking this goal outta the park.

But what is it about these candles that gets people so hype? One woman told Bustle that it simply gives her "a sense of comfort," while another explained that "it's like a holiday."

"You can feel it in the air," Joy McDowell, a realtor from Harford County, MD shared with Bustle in January. "I got to my store right before it opened [on Candle Day] and there was another woman there who was waiting for them to lift the gate and she had a dozen donuts for the [sales associates] in one hand, and a stack of coupons and a list of what candles she wanted in the other. It was on."

What can I say? There are a lot of people who are serious about their candles.