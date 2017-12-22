What Restaurant Does Marikh From 'The Bachelor' Own? Here's What We Know

The Bachelor Season 22 premiere is so close that we can almost taste the warm champagne and those dinners they serve on dates that look like they never get eaten. But before tuning in to the buzzed-about reality TV dating show on New Year's Day, we're getting to know some of the 29 ladies competing for Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s affections. One of the women vying for the race car driver's heart is Marikh Mathias, who lists her occupation as "Restaurant Owner" on her ABC bio. What restaurant does Marikh from The Bachelor own? The Salt Lake City, Utah-based stunner has our attention already.

According to Reality TV World, Marikh co-owns the restaurant Karma Indian Cuisine. We don't know for sure if Marikh and Arie will cook up a relationship when the show premieres, but she certainly seems like a contestant we should keep our eye on, considering she was featured in the The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie special. The Dec. 11 pre-premiere episode only highlighted a handful of the women and #BachelorNation got a sneak peek at Marikh's introduction. "I have an Indian restaurant that I own with my mom," she said, as we see them in the kitchen together. "I have been ready for love for a long time but that right person hasn't come along. I hope Arie's ready for my spice. He better be."

Dealbreakers, exes, and drama! This season of #TheBachelor is one you won't regret. Get your first look here before the premiere on Janu-Arie 1 at 8|7c! https://t.co/RmZ5xohF2b — (@bachelorabc) #

The process of starting a relationship with someone while 28 other ladies just happen to be there trying to do exactly the same thing might prove to be a challenge for Marikh. "I think dating a guy dating who's dating other women is going to be very difficult," the 27-year-old admitted. "I'm used to being the one who's being pursued. So, pursuing someone and kind of fighting for their heart is something new and different."

Although co-owning a restaurant is a very impressive feat for someone in their 20s, that's not the only career Marikh appears to have under her belt. Her LinkedIn profile lists that she held a Director of Branding position at Social Paragon and she has a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communication and Strategic Communication from the University of Utah. Oh — she's also worked as a model, which comes as absolutely no surprise.

All that and she can cook? "I cook all the time and my mom is a chef, so I would say I'm pretty good," Marikh revealed on her ABC bio when asked about her skills.

And, yes — we do see the resemblance to a certain celebrity who made a name for herself through reality TV. The Kim Kardashian comparison is hard to deny.

Marikh and Kendall look to steal the heart of the kissing bandit. @ariejr's journey begins January 1st on #TheBachelor! — (@bachelorabc) #

Marikh also stated in her bio that she considers herself a romantic. "Yes, because no matter how much I've been hurt, I always give love another chance," she said.

According to Chris Harrison (we missed you, man!), this is going to be the most romantic season ever. Arie even already admitted that he fell in love with two women throughout his Bachelor experience. “I actually fell in love with two people … The toughest part about being the Bachelor would probably be the end, making tough decisions toward the end. I mean, that’s the hardest decision of your life, really. It’s a forever decision, so it’s not taken lightly. I think that was probably the hardest thing," the 36-year-old told Us Weekly.

We'll have to wait until the season kicks off on Jan. 1, 2018 to get more insight into who the two women he fell for might be. Will Marikh find the love she's been ready for with Arie? Let the countdown to the premiere begin.