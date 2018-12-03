It's official! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a couple of newlyweds. They tied the knot over the weekend in not one, but two ceremonies; a Western Christian ceremony to honor Jonas' culture, and a traditional Indian ceremony to honor Chopra's. Clearly, their love is one that couldn't be contained by just one wedding — and that's what I call an epic romance. But of course, with all the love in the air, I can't help but wonder what Priyanka Chopra is like as a partner. While we will never know exactly what happens behind closed doors, we can get a little sneak peek into her romance style by taking a look at her zodiac sign and how it typically behaves in a relationship.

Chopra was born on July 18, under the sign of Cancer. If you're familiar with the Crab, you know that this sign is full of contradictions. On the one hand, they are highly protective and build emotional walls to hide behind, but at the same time, Cancers can be the most vulnerable and open-hearted of the entire zodiac. Loving a Cancer is all about getting over those walls and then proving that you belong there by offering love and security. Once you do, well, let's just say you've never been loved like this before. No wonder they had to walk down the aisle twice! Here's what else we can intuit about what it's like to be loved by Chopra, based on her zodiac sign.

She puts her whole heart into the relationship. Giphy Once Cancer comes out of her shell, this is a sign that does not hold back when it comes to matters of the heart. They are totally unselfish in their relationships and are willing to give it their all to make their partner happy. But if you love a Cancer, it’s very important to be gentle with their delicate hearts. They are totally exposed and vulnerable, so even a small wound can cut deep for this sign. This water sign is ultra-sensitive and highly emotional. The positive is that they do really love deeply, but it can also result in them becoming clingy if they feel the relationship is threatened. The key is to make Cancer feel safe and then just relax and let them pour their love into you.

She is very emotionally in tune with her partner. Giphy This sign is ruled by the moon, which is associated with emotion, so they are very in touch with, and empathetic to, the emotions of their partner. They really are able to to understand their perspective and walk in their shoes, and, as a result, this is a sign that is deep compassionate. This makes them both an incredible support system but also allows them to fight fairly. Rarely are Cancers responsible for any toxicity in a relationship, because their deep compassion makes it impossible not to understand where their partner is coming from. They are the epitome of being on the same page.

For Cancer passion and intimacy go claw-in-claw. Giphy Cancer may not be notorious for their sex drive, but they should be. However, only under certain conditions. This is a sign that is seen as being a little prudish, especially when compared with Sagittarius or Scorpio, because in order for her to fully express her sexuality Cancer, requires a real emotional connection. For the Crab, intimacy is grounded in a shared connection. So, she prefers sex that is tender and is focused on building and reinforcing that. That being said, when she does finally find that partner, look out. This is a sign that is very capable of epic amounts of passion. Just make sure you factor in plenty of time for cuddling and spooning afterwards.