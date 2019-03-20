As far as we know, Kourtney Kardashian is currently single — unless, of course, you count her new (and, in my opinion, most exciting to date) relationship with her forthcoming lifestyle brand Poosh. Seriously, say what you will about the Kardashian sisters when it comes to matters of the heart, but these girls are entrepreneurial goals. While her business success is super exciting, I'm still rooting for Kardashian to get her romantic happy ending as well — she deserves to have it all (we all do, TBH). Thinking about his made me wonder what Kourtney Kardashian is like as a partner, because despite being one of the most visible women in the world, she may actually be the best at playing it close to vest of all the Kardashians.

One way we can get some insight into what Kardashian is like in a relationship, as well as what type of partner would best suit her, is by taking a look at her zodiac sign and how it typically behaves when dating or in love. She was born April 18 under the sign of Aries. This is a sign that is famous for its bold, adventurous spirit. Aries are confident, enthusiastic, and natural leaders, all of which come into play in their relationships. Here's what else we can surmise about Kardashian as a partner, based on her astrological sign.

She prefers to be in control of the relationship. Giphy As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is a natural leader, both in their careers but especially in their personal lives. This sign has all the confidence and charisma to lead and for people to be happy to follow. Their enthusiasm and warmth make it hard not to fall in love with them. All of this carries over into their relationships as well. Aries tends to be the dominant partner. She likes to be in control of the pace, and the pace is fast. This is a sign that isn’t afraid to jump in feet first, so they tend to rush into relationships and fall in love quickly, but they can fall out just as quickly if they find a partner who tries to undermine them or control them, or who is insecure — all huge turn-offs for Aries.

Jealousy can become an issue for Aries. Giphy Where Aries struggles most in relationships is keeping their jealousy in check. Word to the wise: Don’t attempt to play mind games with this sign, it never ends well. Ruled by Mars, this sign is both passionate and aggressive and can be quick-tempered as a result. They also have a natural tendency toward jealousy and they won't put up with that kind of treatment for long. One of two things tend to happen in this situation: Either Aries will become very angry or she will completely shut off. So, tread carefully. She is also a true believer in loyalty, but loyalty is earned and not given freely. However, as long as you stay true to Aries, she will stay true to you.