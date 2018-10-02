When you're traveling to a new country, it can be difficult to know where to start. Guidebooks don't always reveal the best that the country has to offer. Our local guides knew exactly where to go and what to do.

We were able to truly see the best of Ecuador without doing the difficult leg work. For example, the bars were closed on our first night in Quito. However, several bars and restaurants opened their doors to us and we were able to enjoy ourselves in private because we were traveling with the Contiki tour group. This wouldn't have happened otherwise, so it was awesome to learn that traveling as a designated group comes with many perks.

The best part was doing all of this with strangers who love travel just as much as I do. My family and friends all have different interests. For example, my mom and dad wouldn't dare go rock climbing. However, with a large group of travelers, it was nice to know that there was always someone who was down for the adventure.

There were nights when some people chose to go dancing, and others chose to stay in. There was freedom in knowing that I could stick with the group or do my own thing.

We visited visited Quito, Baños, and Guayaquil. We stopped by coffee farms, participated in chocolate tastings, joined boat parties, and so much more. Now I've got a group of friends that I can reach out to because I know they'll always be down for another unforgettable trip like this one.