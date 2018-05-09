Everyone's talking about solo travel these days, and I can totally understand why. On the one hand, solo travel gives you the opportunity to experience exciting new adventures on your own schedule. You can do as much or as little as you'd like, whenever you'd like. On the other hand, you must make every decision on your own, and that can be a bit stressful. If you'd rather ease your way into a truly solo getaway, the best group tours for solo travelers offer the chance to experience the best of both worlds: freedom and new friendships.

Are you tired of friends who flake when it's time to plan a trip? Are you worried you'll miss out on your chance to travel because you're intimidated to go alone? Well, carefully curated group trips are perfect for the girl who's tired of waiting around, and wants to take a step outside her comfort zone. Life is short and the last thing you want to do is live with regret.

Consider signing up for a group tour if you've got the solo travel jitters! You'll still get a chance to explore the world with like-minded people who have the potential to turn into lifelong friends.

1 Geckos Adventures Adventures of Soph on YouTube Geckos Adventures is a travel company that runs small group trips for 18 to 29-year-olds. They pride themselves on offering authentic and unique travel experiences that make a difference in local communities. Forget about jumping from one attraction to the other in a massive tour bus jam-packed with travelers. If you decide to book a trip through this company, it certainly won't be long before you've found your new BFF. You're bound to feel more comfortable knowing the tour group size is nine people, and your leader knows the city like the back of their hands. Don't worry, you'll get plenty of free time to flex your solo travel muscles, too. Their best selling solo travel destinations include Morocco, Thailand, and Cuba.

2 EF Ultimate Break Adrienne Finch on YouTube I took my first solo trip with EF Ultimate Break and I had the time of my life. EF Ultimate Break handles all of the trip planning so that all you have to worry about is having a good time. From the gorgeous islands of Greece to bustling streets to Japan, they offer epic group trips around the world to 18 to 29-year-olds. According to their blog, 60 percent of their travelers sign up alone. However, most leave feeling like they've found their forever family. Once you've signed up for an EF Ultimate Break trip, you can kick your feet up and count down the days until your departure date.

3 G Adventures G Adventures on YouTube G Adventures will take you on the trip of a lifetime. They give you an opportunity to explore pretty spectacular gems with a small group of travelers just like you. Solo travelers might want to consider booking one of their YOLO-style adventure trips. These specific trips are made for open-minded 18 to 30-somethings who wants flexibility and freedom. You can sign up solo to travel with a crew that operates at your own pace. Why not pack up your bags and go bungee jumping in New Zealand? Get ready for some serious fun.