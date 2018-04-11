Unlike most things, falling in love is a feeling that never gets old. Something about the emotional movement between feeling completely deranged, unbelievably giddy, and perpetually nauseous keeps so many of us coming back for more. But sadly, for all of the excitement associated with such a powerful feeling, all too often those intense emotions inevitably begin to fade. What it feels like to fall out of love often depends on the specifics of each relationship. Sometimes the explosion of passion was super intense at the start but the practical compatibility was lacking, resulting in an inevitable breakup.
To hope that honeymoon phase feelings last forever is to most likely set yourself up for disappointment, because unfortunately (spoiler alert!) those feelings don't last. And the truth is, it's probably because they aren't meant to. But there's a big difference between the natural post-honeymoon phase come-down and actually falling out of love with someone.
Sooner or later, every relationship becomes less exciting than it was in the beginning, but the upside is that this calm can give way to an amazing feeling of stability and grounded-ness. Falling out of love entirely feels different. It might feel like less of a calm and more of an emptiness, and few things are as sad as looking at someone who you used to be crazy about and feeling nothing at all. Courtesy of Reddit, these are some more accounts of what it feels like to realize the love juices have run dry. (And yes. Falling out of love sucks.)
Falling out of love is sad, no doubt about it, but so is staying with someone who you don't see yourself being happy with in the future. And while being newly single can be a scary experience for someone after being in a serious relationship, so is knowing you didn't listen to your heart.