Cardi B has a way of getting people talking, and when her new music video for "Up" arrived on Feb. 5, it was the ultimate conversation starter. The clip was chock full of steamy scenes, and like the business woman she is, Cardi included an ad in the video. After seeing the rapper show off a shiny sex toy in "Up," everyone is asking: What is Vush?

Cardi didn't say much at all about the sex toy in the video, but she didn't need to. After just a few seconds of screen time, Twitter was filled with curious tweets about the new vibrator brand Cardi had endorsed. "I am trying to figure out what vibrator line is in Cardi b’s video tho," one fan tweeted. "It’s cardi bringing out the vibrator for me," another said.

Fans who were ~inspired~ to get one of the toys for themselves will have to shell out the big bucks. The vibrator model from the video is called the Vush Majesty 2, and it will run you a cool $120. That being said, Cardi's stamp of approval is worth a lot in itself.

According to Vush, the Majesty 2 "is an incredible wand vibrator that’s about to shake up the way you play." The Majesty 2 is part of a new generation line of toys, and is now available for pre-order. "Cardi B loves it, don't you want to find out why?" the brand insists.

You can see Cardi endorse Vush in the "Up" video below. The Majesty 2 appears at the 1:05 timestamp.

YouTube

Vush's brand motto is actually pretty darn inspiring. They believe in championing self-love each and every day.

"Vush is all about empowering you to embrace what your body can do - and we’re here to help you do it," the brand's 'About Us' page states. "We’re transforming the beauty and wellness world to champion self love as a form of self care, and to help women around the globe embrace self pleasure as a catalyst for female empowerment."

Vush is currently the best selling sexual wellness brand on Adore beauty, and the brand says their goal is to become the biggest “beauty brand for sex toys” all over the world. They believe beauty and self-love go hand in hand, and that a night in with the Majesty 2 should also include a face mask.

Now, something tells me Vush's sales are about to hit an all-time high thanks to the Bardigang.