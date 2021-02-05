Following the massive success of her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP," which helped earn her the title of Billboard's 2020 Woman of The Year, Cardi B is now back with her latest single "Up." The star announced the track days before dropping it on Feb. 5 by releasing the single's official cover art, which showed her hovering over a pool on a suspended hoop in front of a blue cityscape. It appeared as if she was wearing a sheer body suit, but the rapper revealed on Instagram her outfit was actually made up of body stickers. As if that wasn't eye-catching enough, Cardi B's "Up" lyrics will have you playing the song on repeat.

Even before its official release, fans knew "Up," which marks Cardi's first single of 2021, was going to make a huge statement due to the previews she gave on IG. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the rapper shared a behind-the-scenes video of her "Up" music video that showed her flaunting her gorgeous pink outfit, which was made up entirely of body decals. "This outfit was all sticker[s]," Cardi explained, before teasing, "You ready?"

Cardi didn't have to say it twice because fans wrote things like "I’m finna cry yesss miss cardi 😫😫 Friday hurry up" and "Can’t wait for this bangaa🔥." As it turns out, fans were right because Cardi's "Up" is a total bop.

You can take a listen to "Up" below:

Cardi's "Up" is the perfect bop for blasting with friends, so you're going to want to learn every lyric. You can see the full lyrics to "Up" below.

[Verse 1]

Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly

Came from a bitch who nigga wanna fuck on me

I said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me, flashlight

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

[Pre-Chorus]

Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked

It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Woo)

[Chorus]

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Huh)

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)

[Verse 2]

I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock

Bitches say they fuckin' with me, chances are they probably not

If I had a dick, you'd probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speakin' cap-enese, hit 'em with karate chop

I'm forever poppin' shit, pullin' up and droppin' shit

Gotta argue with him 'cause a nigga love a toxic bitch

Niggas out here playin', gotta make 'em understand

If ain't no ring on my finger, you ain't goin' on my 'Gram

I said my face bomb, ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)

Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)

I been lit since last night (Woo)

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right (Ah)

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

[Pre-Chorus]

Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)

It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked

[Chorus]

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)

Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)

[Verse 3]

Bitches ain't fuckin' with me now and I can see why

Dirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eye

Bitches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep

Tell that bitch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)

Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won't)

Tatted on my ass 'cause I really like the pain (Ah)

He nutted on my butt, I said, "I'm glad that you came"

If that nigga had a twin, I would let 'em run a train (Skrrt)

[Pre-Chorus]

Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga

Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches fucked (Woo)

It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man

Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you bitches fucked (Ooh)

[Chorus]

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)

Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Woo)

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh

[Outro]

Look, gotta play it safe, huh

No face, no case