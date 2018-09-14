At this point, you're probably well-aware of the fact that Starbucks has been working really hard to become more environmentally friendly. In July 2018, the company announced its commitment to eliminate all plastic straws in its stores by 2020. In another eco-friendly move on Sept. 13, Starbucks announced its commitment to opening a line of 10,000 environmentally-friendly Greener Stores by 2025. You're most likely wondering what the "Starbucks Greener Stores" framework is, and you'll probably be pleased to learn how proactive the company is terms of taking action to better preserve the environment.

According to a press release, the "Starbucks Greener Stores" framework was announced at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Sept. 13, and it is based on sustainable, performance-based standards. The brand will focus on areas like energy efficiency and reduced waste while also promoting a "culture of sustainability" throughout all aspects of the stores. To make a store greener, Starbucks is renovating existing locations throughout the United States and Canada to be more environmentally friendly, which will result in 10,000 Greener Stores around the world by 2025.

How will Starbucks achieve this worthwhile goal? First, the chain is going to better focus on conserving energy and water. To do this, Starbucks will use more mindful practices while also implementing more updated green technology. The goal is ideally to reduce the coffee chain's energy consumption by 25 percent and cut down water consumption by 30 percent. To help achieve this end of conserving energy, the Greener Stores will operate on solar and wind power.

Additionally, Starbucks plans to design and operate stores to promote a healthier environment for customers, according to the press release. This looks at installing better lighting, offering healthier options, and better controlling stores' noise levels. A more pleasant store atmosphere and less energy waste? Sounds like a win-win to me.

In terms of materials, on the other hand, Starbucks will ensure that they're sustainably and economically sourced while also designing and operating stores to better reduce waste. The company hopes to inspire a more sustainable environment by informing and engaging audiences on environmental issues. Additionally, the coffee giant will invest in "country-specific solar and wind projects" to ultimately power its stores on 100 percent renewable energy, per the release. Starbucks estimates the "Starbucks Greener Stores" framework will save the company about $50 million on utilities in the next 10 years. Currently, the brand saves $30 million a year on Greener Store practices already in use over the past decade.

The design for each of these Greener Stores will be co-developed by renowned environmental groups such as World Wildlife Fund (WWF), according to the release. The plans are also going to be audited and verified by SCS Global Services, which is a third-party verification organization. They also oversee Starbucks Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices.

In a press release, Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of Starbucks, said the chain aims to be more sustainable on a regular basis. He knows the "Starbucks Greener Stores" framework will not only promote a better environment, but it'll save them an exorbitant amount of money in the long run.

In the press release, Johnson explained:

Simply put, sustainable coffee, served sustainably is our aspiration. We know that designing and building green stores is not only responsible, it is cost effective as well. The energy and passion of our green apron partners has inspired us to find ways to operate a greener store that will generate even greater cost savings while reducing impact.

Starbucks has a history of putting the environment first in the retail space. In 2005, the company developed the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Retail program in conjunction with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The “Starbucks Greener Stores” framework is mean to build upon that effort.

Sustainability is extremely important, and it looks like Starbucks is working harder everyday to promote a healthy environment. I don't know about you, but I am totally looking forward to ordering a PSL in one of Starbucks' Greener Stores in the future. Breathing clean air is kind of a win-win situation. Hopefully, the U.S. will start seeing more businesses creating "greener" versions of their stores on the heels of Starbucks' latest eco-friendly framework.