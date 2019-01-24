Super Bowl LIII will kick off on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, but for those who couldn't care less about the Patriots, Rams, or football in general, the unofficial holiday will still be popping — literally. Secure your spot on the couch, and load up on your favorite game day appetizers, friends, because starting at 5 p.m. ET, Dr. Pimple Popper’s going up against her own most gruesome rivals in a six-hour showdown tackling blemishes — not balls. The Poppy Bowl is a marathon of TLC’s show Dr. Pimple Popper that will compete with one of the biggest TV specials of the year, so for those who aren’t super invested in the NFL face-off, you officially have a solid alternative.

Popaholics just can’t get enough of American dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, otherwise known as social media’s own Dr. Pimple Popper. If by some chance you aren’t familiar with Dr. Lee’s work, the cosmetic surgeon has been featured on an array of TV shows, but she's probably most popular for her viral videos on YouTube, in which you can watch her extract blackheads, cysts, and pop the juiciest, most puss-filled pimples the internet has ever seen. Quite the appetizing visual I just gave you, huh? The clips definitely aren’t for the faint of heart — you might want to shield your eyes, or you may feel queasy at times — but for some reason, the more repulsive the blemish, the harder it is to look away.

Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) on YouTube

Even if you are a diehard Pats or Rams fan, though, it’s probably going to be hard passing up on watching The Poppy Bowl. I mean, sure, it’s been almost two decades since the Rams took home that shiny Vince Lombardi trophy, and there’s always a chance you’ll catch a glimpse of Gisele cheering on her hunky quarterback of a husband from her cozy seat in the VIP press box. Still, there’s really nothing as satisfying as watching Dr. Pimple Popper annihilate stubborn acne with her bare (gloved) hands. Nothing. Not even a Super Bowl title. Plus, it's not like everyone doesn't already know that Tom Brady's got his sixth Super Bowl ring in the bag. He is the GOAT, after all.

To reiterate, The Poppy Bowl starts at 5 p.m. ET sharp on TLC, and it's basically a compilation of the most popular episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper’s series. The marathon comes as a seasonal treat, following the network’s successful 12 Pops Of Christmas special — because nothing says celebratory like an oozing zit, amirite? The one-night only TV special will also sprinkle in some behind-the-scenes footage, fun facts, and “where are they now” follow-ups of Dr. Lee’s clients, as per TLC's official press release.

Are you suddenly rethinking your plans for Feb. 3? The good news is, if you’re a football fanatic and simply cannot miss this game, there are commercial breaks during which you can flip back and forth to scratch that cosmetic itch. That way, if the commercials aren’t as funny as they’re hyped up to be (spoiler: they never are), maybe you want a little Maroon 5 action but are fine missing Travis Scott’s track-list, or the game just ends up not playing out how you wanted it to, Dr. Pimple Popper’s got your bacne (sorry, I couldn't resist).