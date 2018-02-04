What Is 'Rise' About? NBC's New TV Show Will Have You Hooked
Something that has struck me as different during this year's Super Bowl — a lot of television shows and movies are using the opportunity to release trailers and teasers. One show that has caused a stir is called Rise. The new NBC show definitely has peaked my interest. What is Rise about? It's definitely one you won't want to miss.
Jason Katims, the producer behind Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, has joined forces with Hamilton producer, Jeffrey Seller, to bring a new show into our lives. Bonus: It's time-slot will be right after This Is Us so you won't even need to change the channel. V considerate.
Besides having proof that Katims and Seller know how to make a hit for the stage, big screen, and primetime — the plot of the show also looks super happy and uplifting. It also includes lots of singing, which is always a plus.
According to NBC, the "heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places." The bio explains,
To answer your question — Yes, that is Ted from How I Met Your Mother. Besides Josh Radnor, the show also stars, "Rosie Perez, Auli''i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett and Shirley Rumierk," according to NBC.com.
Based on the Super Bowl ad, fans are excited to check out this new show.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rise is loosely based off the book, Drama High. A few changes to the characters raised some questions among a few media outlets. Drama High by Michael Sokolove tells the true story of Lou Volpe, a drama teacher in Pennsylvania who spent over 40 years of his life teaching. As reported by THR, Lou Volpe, "is a married man with children who comes out as gay late in life." This is talked about in extent during the book. However, in the show, Volpe will be straight.
Because of this decision, critics accused Rise producers of "straight-washing" Volpe.
The producers of the show quickly released a joint statement about their commitment to the LGBTQ community. Part of the statement read,
The full explanation as to why Volpe is straight on Rise came from Katims during a winter press tour. He said,
As for Volpe's family, there will be important plot lines from that area of the show. Katims continued,
Despite their decision to change Volpe's sexual orientation in the show, it looks like Rise will have some plot lines based around gender identity and sexuality.
Overall, I'm very interested to see what's to come from this new show, and I hope it's everything they are gearing it up to be. I will definitely be watching starting on March 13. New show, who dis?
