Riverdale finally reunited everyone's favorite sleuthing couple in its Nov. 20 episode, and they have a strange new case to dive into. While Betty has been preoccupied with her possible serial killer of a half brother so far this season, Jughead has been falling deeper into the increasingly mysterious Stonewall Prep. With Betty paying a visit to the posh boarding school, the duo reunited and were able to uncover a dark secret about Stonewall. So, what is Quill and Skull on Riverdale? It definitely seems like this new mystery will connect to those alarming flash-forwards of Jughead.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 7, "The Ice Storm." It has been pretty clear that something strange is going on at Stonewall Prep for a while now, but Jughead has not been able to figure out just what it could be. After finding proof that his grandpa, Forsyth Jones I, wrote the original Baxter Brothers novel (a book series connected to Stonewall's founding), Jughead was swiftly silenced by Mr. DuPont, the credited author of the book. Turning to his only ally at his new school, Jughead asked Mr. Chipping to help get the truth out, but shockingly, Chipping jumped out of a window shortly after his talk with Jughead.

Thankfully, Betty made plans to visit Jughead at Stonewall Prep over Thanksgiving break, so the detective duo could investigate what really happened to Chipping. Jughead noticed that both DuPont and Chipping wore the same tie clip in their yearbook photos, leading him to discover a secret society called Quill and Skull that exists at Stonewall. Things got even more suspicious when Jughead found out Bret was carrying a suicide note meant to be planted on Chipping, and Betty uncovered a Quill and Skull tie pin in Donna's room.

The CW

The implication seemed clear: Bret and Donna are likely members of Quill and Skull, and DuPont tasked them with killing Chipping and then covering up the crime. But Donna threw a wrench into that theory when she revealed that the tie pin was actually Chipping's, and he had given it to her in the midst of their affair. Donna claimed that Chipping had carried on a romance with her in secret, and that she wanted to break it off because it became abusive.

Betty was not so quick to buy Donna's story, though, and suggested that perhaps she invented the affair in order to explain away the tie pin and throw her and Jughead off the truth. At this point, it's hard to know who to trust, but Bret's suicide note and Donna's tie pin are definitely hard to ignore. But also, fans know that Chipping really did kill himself since everyone saw him jump out that window, so the real question is not if Bret or Donna had a hand in killing Chipping, but how they may have been able to force him to kill himself.

Oh, and although everyone on Riverdale is saying that Mr. Chipping is dead, the series did not show his body after that jump, so there is always the possibility that he is still alive somewhere out there and ready to tell Jughead the truth about Stonewall. Let's just hope that's the case, because we really need some answers. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.