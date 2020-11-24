Most of the time, when people talk about Netflix shows, they're talking about Netflix original series. From ones produced by the streamer like The Queen's Gambit and The Crown to co-productions like The Great British Baking Show, fans usually focus on Netflix's in-house offerings. That's deliberate on the streamer's part, which wants to be known for its exclusive content. But it turns out, some of Netflix's most popular offerings are series picked up from elsewhere that land a sudden "Netflix Boost," like current international fan-fave Start-Up. But what is Netflix's Start-Up about? It's the newest K-drama to hit the streamer.

One of the best decisions Netflix made in expanding its original series was to branch out globally, beyond the American confines of its roots. Most of the series that became hits were from the UK at first, such as Peaky Blinders, Bodyguard, and Black Mirror. But since then, the borders have expanded to include Spanish shows like Money Heist, German series like Dark, and even reality shows like Indian Matchmaking. The streamer has also gotten into Korean dramas (K-dramas for short), with Memories of the Alhambra, One Spring Night, and It's Ok Not To Be Ok. Now Start-Up (or Seutateueop) has now joined the lineup as well.

Originally produced and aired on South Korea's tvN, Start-Up stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Kang Han-na, and is set in South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley at a company called Sandbox.

Here's the official synopsis of Start-Up:

Finding success in Korea's Silicon Valley is no small feat for a young entrepreneur to take on alone, but with her genius first love, a wealthy investor, and a confident industry insider by her side? Her lofty dream might be closer to her reach than she thought.

Former K-pop idol Suzy plays Seo Dal-mi, who dreams of becoming Korea's Steve Jobs as she attempts to take on Sandbox. But her "first love" is not quite the lofty genius she thinks he is. Without giving away spoilers, this K-drama includes a case of mistaken identity, a tricky grandmother, and a love triangle, all of which unfold over the first season.

The 16-episode series has been doling out episodes weekly since October. As of Nov. 23, there are four more episodes left to drop, with the finale set to arrive on the streamer on Dec. 6. So, this is a perfect time for fans to marathon the series and find out just how this delightful rom-com drama turns out.