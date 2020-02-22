If you watched hometown week on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, you saw for yourself that Madison has some serious basketball skills. It makes sense, since her dad is director of operations for the Auburn University men's basketball team, and she won all sorts of awards for the sport in high school. Despite these talents, though, she didn't end up heading to the WNBA, so fans are wondering what Bachelor frontrunner Madison's job is, if it isn't shooting hoops.

Madison has gained a lot of fans during her time on the show, thanks to her sweet personality and avoidance of Bachelor drama. She's clearly made an impact on Peter, too, with her honest conversations about family and what she wants in a husband. She's also been vocal about her faith: Her Instagram touts inspiring biblical quotes, and her ABC bio says Madison's "dream is to travel the world and spread love through missionary work."

Considering all this, fans might not find it surprising she works in a people-centric field. Her ABC bio says she's a foster parent recruiter, and Cosmopolitan reported her (now-deleted) LinkedIn account noted she worked for a foster care company in Birmingham, Alabama, and included Madison's description of herself as being "passionate about making a difference in any way I can."

In addition to her main job, Madison's also had her hands in a variety of volunteer-based projects. She has been on several mission trips, which she documents in a highlight on her Instagram page. Her Instagram bio also currently links out to a website to purchases an Auburn Tigers basketball t-shirt to benefit The Bruce Pearl Family Foundation, which "raises the awareness of cancer prevention and detection in t-shirt sales and donations raise money to benefit cancer patients and their local hospitals."

Before The Bachelor, Madison got her start in the limelight by competing in Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. She also competed on The Price Is Right in 2018 and took home a whopping $8,000. She then went on to graduate from Auburn University in May 2018, and not too long after that, it was time for The Bachelor — and the rest is history.

