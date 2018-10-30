I am so grateful for condoms. When used properly, they are highly effective in preventing pregnancy and STIs. Plus, they are inexpensive and easy to get. Condoms are awesome. That being said, there may come a time when you decide with your partner that you are ready to forego them and fluid bond instead. If right now you're wondering, "Wait, what is fluid bonding?” then allow Stefani Goerlich, LMSW and sex therapist who specializes in working with the BDSM and kink population, explain. "Fluid bonding is the act of choosing to engage in activities that will allow for the cross-sharing of bodily fluids," she tells Elite Daily. Basically, it's exactly what it sounds like.

While the definition of fluid bonding may be clear, the choice to actually do it with someone is far more complicated — and one you should not take lightly. It's incredibly intimate, but it’s also not without a lot of serious potential risks. So, if fluid bonding is something you and your partner are considering in the near future, you need to know how to do it safely and responsibly. Here's how to be sure you're ready, and how prepare to go condom free, according to an expert.

What does fluid bonding mean? Giphy According to Goerlich, the term fluid bonding originated in the BDSM and kink community, and can mean a few different things. “[It] can mean choosing to forego barrier contraception, such as condoms or dental dams. It can also mean committing certain sex toys that are porous and difficult to sanitize, such as leather floggers, certain types of stone dildos, to being used with only one person,” she explains. This is a great reminder that if you are not fluid bonding, don’t share your sex toys with multiple partners!

When to consider fluid bonding with someone. Giphy There are a few reasons why people decide to fluid bond, says Gorelich. “Fluid bonding can be an incredibly intimate step in a relationship or it can be a pragmatic matter based on the type of sex toys used and a desire to maintain hygiene,” she explains. Regardless of the reason you’ve decided to take this step, she says the first step is to talk openly with your partner about it. “The most important thing is to have the conversation with your partner about what fluid bonding means to you, and how your understanding may vary from theirs. In some relationships, fluid bonding is a step towards monogamy. For others, it may simply be a way to differentiate a primary partner from others. Communication and open dialogue are the most important steps when considering fluid bonding.”